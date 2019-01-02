Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Sims Metal Management Ltd    SGM   AU000000SGM7

SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD (SGM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sims Metal Management : Director Appointment/Resignation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 12:19am CET

2 January 2019

Sir Joseph Banks Corporate Park Suite 3 Level 2

32 Lord Street Botany NSW 2019

Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Ltd Level 4

20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

Telephone 612 8113 1600 Facsimile: 612 8113 1622info@simsmm.comwww.simsmm.com

Re: Listing Rule 3.16.1 - Sims Metal Management Limited (Company)

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.16.1, we wish to advise that Mr Robert Bass has retired as a Director of the Company effective 1 January 2019.

Yours faithfully

Frank Moratti Company Secretary

Sims Metal Management Limited ABN 69 114 838 630

Disclaimer

Sims Metal Management Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2019 23:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD
12:19aSIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
12:19aSIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Director Appointment/Resignation
PU
2018SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Amended Securities Trading Policy
PU
2018SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
2018SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Form 484
PU
2018SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Governance Changes
PU
2018SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Recycling Solutions (SRS) Dubai Moves to New Location
AQ
2018SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
2018SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Fom 484
PU
2018SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 6 792 M
EBIT 2019 281 M
Net income 2019 200 M
Finance 2019 281 M
Yield 2019 5,32%
P/E ratio 2019 9,57
P/E ratio 2020 8,90
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
Capitalization 2 035 M
Chart SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD
Duration : Period :
Sims Metal Management Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 14,1  AUD
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Field Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Geoffrey Norman Brunsdon Chairman
Stephen Mikkelsen Group Chief Financial Officer
Brendan McDonnell Group Chief Technology Officer
James Theodore Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD-36.33%1 434
ARCELORMITTAL-33.10%21 009
POSCO--.--%18 983
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP0.00%16 406
NUCOR-18.37%16 293
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%13 587
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.