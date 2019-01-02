Sims Metal Management : Director Appointment/Resignation

2 January 2019
Re: Listing Rule 3.16.1 - Sims Metal Management Limited (Company)
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.16.1, we wish to advise that Mr Robert Bass has retired as a Director of the Company effective 1 January 2019.
Yours faithfully
Frank Moratti Company Secretary
