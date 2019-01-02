Sims Metal Management : Director Appointment/Resignation

2 January 2019

Sir Joseph Banks Corporate Park Suite 3 Level 2

32 Lord Street Botany NSW 2019

Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Ltd Level 4

20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

Telephone 612 8113 1600 Facsimile: 612 8113 1622info@simsmm.comwww.simsmm.com

Re: Listing Rule 3.16.1 - Sims Metal Management Limited (Company)

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.16.1, we wish to advise that Mr Robert Bass has retired as a Director of the Company effective 1 January 2019.

Yours faithfully

Frank Moratti Company Secretary

Sims Metal Management Limited ABN 69 114 838 630