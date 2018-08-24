Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Sims Metal Management Ltd    SGM   AU000000SGM7

SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD (SGM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/23
14.76 AUD   +1.10%
01:07aSIMS METAL MANA : FY18 Resuls Release
PU
01:07aSIMS METAL MANA : Dividend/Distribution - SGM
PU
08/21SIMS METAL MANA : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sims Metal Management : Dividend/Distribution - SGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 01:07am CEST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

SGM - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday August 24, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.30000000

Ex Date

Thursday October 4, 2018

Record Date

Friday October 5, 2018

Payment Date

Friday October 19, 2018

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

SGM

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Friday August 24, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

SGM

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday October 5, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday October 4, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday October 19, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.30000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.30000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.30000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Sims Metal Management Limited published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 23:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD
01:07aSIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : FY18 Resuls Release
PU
01:07aSIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Dividend/Distribution - SGM
PU
08/21SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD : annual earnings release
08/10NUCOR : Scrap that - China's metal recyclers rush to divert or sell U.S. cargoes..
RE
08/03SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Call details FY18 results
PU
07/17SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Additional Disclosure North America Metals
PU
06/30SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : buys out New Zealand scrap venture
AQ
06/29SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Acquisition of 50% Sims Pacific Metals JV
PU
06/29FBU : Fletcher Building exits Sims Pacific Metals joint vent
PU
05/10SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Chief Development Officer of Sims Metal Management Talks..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Sims Metal's (SMSMY) CEO Galdino Claro on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
2016T-Rail Positions For 2018 
2016Sims Metal Management's (SMSMY) CEO Galdino Claro on Q2 2016 Results - Earnin.. 
2015GIVING UP A HOBBY : Putting My Portfolio On Autopilot 
2015Schnitzer Is Primed To Follow Sims Metal Collapse 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 6 376 M
EBIT 2018 284 M
Net income 2018 203 M
Finance 2018 338 M
Yield 2018 3,64%
P/E ratio 2018 14,44
P/E ratio 2019 13,56
EV / Sales 2018 0,41x
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
Capitalization 2 960 M
Chart SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD
Duration : Period :
Sims Metal Management Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 17,3  AUD
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Field Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Geoffrey Norman Brunsdon Chairman
Stephen Mikkelsen Chief Financial Officer
Brendan McDonnell Chief Technology Officer
James Theodore Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD-7.42%2 157
ARCELORMITTAL-4.26%30 429
POSCO--.--%25 336
NUCOR0.35%20 183
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-22.84%19 732
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-19.45%15 151
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.