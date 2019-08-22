Sims Metal Management : FY19 Results Presentation

Disclaimer

The material contained in this document is a presentation of information about the Group's activities (primarily: metal recycling, electronics recycling and municipal recycling) current at the date of the presentation, 23 August 2019. It is provided in summary form and does not

purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with the Group's periodic reporting and other announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

To the extent that this document may contain forward-looking statements, such statements are not guarantees or predictions of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Group, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this release.

This document is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor.