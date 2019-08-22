Log in
SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD

(SGM)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/22
9.52 AUD   -0.73%
07:48pSIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : FY19 Results Presentation
07:48pSIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Dividend/Distribution - SGM
07/23SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Change in substantial holding
Sims Metal Management : FY19 Results Presentation

08/22/2019

Financial Results

Full year ended 30 June 2019

23 August 2019

Disclaimer

The material contained in this document is a presentation of information about the Group's activities (primarily: metal recycling, electronics recycling and municipal recycling) current at the date of the presentation, 23 August 2019. It is provided in summary form and does not

purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with the Group's periodic reporting and other announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

To the extent that this document may contain forward-looking statements, such statements are not guarantees or predictions of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Group, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this release.

This document is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor.

Agenda

Results Overview

Alistair Field, Group CEO

Financial Results

Stephen Mikkelsen, Group CFO

Summary & Outlook

Alistair Field, Group CEO

FY19 Themes

Solid result in the face of challenging market conditions

Strong cash flow

  • Underlying EBIT1 of $230.3 million, down 16.3% over prior year
  • Underlying NPAT1 of $161.9 million, down 14.2% over prior year
  • FY19 final dividend of 19.0 cents per share, fully franked
  • Net cash of $347.5 million, up 16.6% on FY18 and 126% on 1H FY19
  • Second half improvement from the ANZ Metals, UK Metals, and Global E-recycling businesses and SA Recycling investment

Investing for long term growth

  • Announcement of long term strategic growth plan
  • Quality initiatives commenced production (refer to slide 45 for listing of facilities)
    • Two state of the art Material Recovery Plants (MRPs)
    • Four zorba separation plants
    • Nine copper granulation plants

Navigating significant market challenges

  • Low Turkish demand and volatile purchasing behaviour
  • Fall in ferrous and non-ferrous pricing compressing margins
  • Short term ferrous price volatility made for challenging trading conditions
  • Geopolitical disruption from tariffs and China/US trade tensions impacting global economic sentiment

1) Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items and the impact of non-qualifying hedges.

Summary of Financial Outcomes

Strong cash flow despite a contraction in margins

Sales Revenue $6,640.0 million

FY18

$6,448.0 million

Underlying1 EBITDA $363.4 million

FY18

$392.3 million

Underlying1 EBIT $230.3 million

FY18

$275.1 million

Underlying1 NPAT $161.9 million

FY18

$188.6 million

+3.0%

-7.4%

-16.3%

-14.2%

Sales Volumes 9.803 million tonnes

FY18

-0.5%

9.856 million tonnes

Net Cash

$347.5 million

30 June 2018

+16.6%

$298.1 million

Underlying Return on Capital2

8.6%

FY18

-18.1%

10.5%

Final Dividend

19.0 cents per share (100% franked)

FY18

-36.7%

30.0 cents per share (100% franked)

1)

Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items and the impact of non-qualifying hedges.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sims Metal Management Limited published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 23:47:08 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 6 776 M
EBIT 2019 228 M
Net income 2019 164 M
Finance 2019 237 M
Yield 2019 4,53%
P/E ratio 2019 11,4x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,25x
EV / Sales2020 0,24x
Capitalization 1 930 M
