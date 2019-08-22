Sims Metal Management : FY19 Results Presentation

The material contained in this document is a presentation of information about the Group's activities (primarily: metal recycling, electronics recycling and municipal recycling) current at the date of the presentation, 23 August 2019. It is provided in summary form and does not
purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with the Group's periodic reporting and other announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).
To the extent that this document may contain forward-looking statements, such statements are not guarantees or predictions of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Group, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this release.
This document is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor.
Agenda
Results Overview
Alistair Field, Group CEO
Financial Results
Stephen Mikkelsen, Group CFO
Summary & Outlook
Alistair Field, Group CEO
FY19 Themes
Solid result in the face of challenging market conditions
Strong cash flow
Underlying EBIT1 of $230.3 million, down 16.3% over prior year
Underlying NPAT1 of $161.9 million, down 14.2% over prior year
FY19 final dividend of 19.0 cents per share, fully franked
Net cash of $347.5 million, up 16.6% on FY18 and 126% on 1H FY19
Second half improvement from the ANZ Metals, UK Metals, and Global E-recycling businesses and SA Recycling investment
Investing for long term growth
Announcement of long term strategic growth plan
Quality initiatives commenced production (refer to slide 45 for listing of facilities)
Two state of the art Material Recovery Plants (MRPs)
Four zorba separation plants
Nine copper granulation plants
Navigating significant market challenges
Low Turkish demand and volatile purchasing behaviour
Fall in ferrous and non-ferrous pricing compressing margins
Short term ferrous price volatility made for challenging trading conditions
Geopolitical disruption from tariffs and China/US trade tensions impacting global economic sentiment
1) Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items and the impact of non-qualifying hedges.
Summary of Financial Outcomes
Strong cash flow despite a contraction in margins
Sales Revenue $6,640.0 million
FY18
$6,448.0 million
Underlying1 EBITDA $363.4 million
FY18
$392.3 million
Underlying1 EBIT $230.3 million
FY18
$275.1 million
Underlying1 NPAT $161.9 million
FY18
$188.6 million
+3.0%
-7.4%
-16.3%
-14.2%
Sales Volumes 9.803 million tonnes
FY18
-0.5%
9.856 million tonnes
Net Cash
$347.5 million
30 June 2018
+16.6%
$298.1 million
Underlying Return on Capital2
8.6%
FY18
-18.1%
10.5%
Final Dividend
19.0 cents per share (100% franked)
FY18
-36.7%
30.0 cents per share (100% franked)
1)
Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items and the impact of non-qualifying hedges.
2)
Return on capital = (underlying EBIT - tax at tax rate of 27.5%) / (net assets - net cash).
