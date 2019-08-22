Sims Metal Management : Preliminary Final Report 0 08/22/2019 | 08:33pm EDT Send by mail :

Appendix 4E Sims Metal Management Limited ABN 69 114 838 630 Preliminary Final Report Results for announcement to the market Current period: Year ended 30 June 2019 Prior corresponding period: Year ended 30 June 2018 Results A$m Revenue from ordinary activities Up 3.0% to 6,640.0 Profit after tax attributable to members Down 25.0% to 152.6 Net profit for the period attributable to members Down 25.0% to 152.6 Dividends (A¢) Cents per % Franked per Security Security 2019 Interim Dividend (paid 27 March 2019) 23.0 100% 2019 Final Dividend1 19.0 100% Record date for final dividend 4 October 2019 Payment date for final dividend 18 October 2019 1The Board has determined that the dividend reinvestment plan will not operate in relation to the final dividend. Net tangible assets (A$) 30 June 30 June 2019 2018 Net tangible asset per security 10.38 9.82 For further explanation of the above figures, please refer to the Directors' Report and the consolidated financial statements, press release and market presentations filed with the Australian Securities Exchange Limited ("ASX"). The remainder of the information required by Listing Rule 4.2A is contained in the attached additional information. The accompanying full year financial report has been audited by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. A signed copy of their audit report is included in the financial report. CONTENTS Page Directors' Report 1 Auditor's Independence Declaration 49 Consolidated Income Statements 50 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 51 Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 52 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity 53 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 54 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 55 Directors' Declaration 101 Independent Auditor's Report 102 DIRECTORS' REPORT Your Directors present their report on the consolidated entity (referred to hereafter as the "Group") consisting of Sims Metal Management Limited (the "Company") and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the year ended 30 June 2019 ("FY19"). PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES The principal activities of the Group during the financial year comprised (1) the buying, processing and selling of ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals and (2) the provision of environmentally responsible solutions for the disposal of post-consumer electronic products, including IT assets recycled for commercial customers. The Group offers fee-for-service business opportunities in the environmentally responsible recycling of negative value materials including electrical and electronic equipment. The Group's principal activities remain unchanged from the previous financial year. OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW Results Highlights (A$m) FY19 FY18 % Change Sales revenue 6,640.0 6,448.0 3.0 Statutory earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation ("EBITDA") 358.1 395.8 (9.5) Underlying EBITDA 363.4 392.3 (7.4) Depreciation expense (122.3) (108.8) (12.4) Amortisation expense (10.8) (8.4) (28.6) Statutory earnings before interest and tax ("EBIT") 225.0 278.6 (19.2) Underlying EBIT 230.3 275.1 (16.3) Net interest expense (6.7) (8.9) 24.7 Underlying income tax expense (61.7) (78.2) 21.1 Statutory net profit after tax ("NPAT") 152.6 203.5 (25.0) Underlying NPAT 161.9 188.6 (14.2) Statutory diluted earnings per share ("EPS") 74.2 98.7 (24.8) Underlying diluted EPS 78.8 91.5 (13.9) Full year dividends per share (cents) 42.0 53.0 (20.8) Total assets 3,185.4 3,201.8 (0.5) Total liabilities 886.7 1,013.1 (12.5) Net assets 2,298.7 2,188.7 5.0 Net cash 347.5 298.1 16.6 Total capital1 1,951.2 1,890.6 3.2 Underlying return on capital (%)2 8.6 10.5 (18.1) Net tangible assets 2,104.8 1,990.0 5.8 Net tangible assets per security 10.38 9.82 5.7 Net cash inflow from operating activities 360.1 252.1 42.8 Capital expenditures 197.1 176.1 11.9 Free cash flow after capital expenditures3 163.0 76.0 114.5 Employees4 4,995 4,752 5.1 Sales tonnes (metric tonne '000s) 9,803 9,856 (0.5) _____________________ Total capital = net assets - net cash. Underlying return on capital = (underlying EBIT - tax at effective tax rate of 27.5%) / total capital. Free cash flow after capital expenditures = operating cash flow - capital expenditures. FY18 employee count has been amended to exclude 156 contingent workers as these workers are non-permanent workers and are excluded from the FY19 employee count. 1 Sensitivity to movements in foreign exchange rates The principal currencies in which the Group's subsidiaries conduct business are United States ("US") dollars, Australian dollars ("A$"), Euros, and British pounds sterling. Although the Group's reporting currency is the Australian dollar, a significant portion of the Group's sales and purchases are in currencies other than the Australian dollar. In addition, significant portions of the Group's net assets are denominated in currencies other than the Australian dollar. The Group's consolidated financial position, results of operations and cash flows may be materially affected by movements in the exchange rate between the Australian dollar and the respective local currencies to which its subsidiaries are exposed. Some of the results discussed below are presented on a "constant currency" basis, which means that the current period results are translated into Australian dollars using applicable exchange rates in the prior year comparable period. This allows for a relative performance comparison between the two periods before the translation impact of currency fluctuations. Foreign exchange rates compared with the prior corresponding periods for the major currencies that affect the Group's results are as follows: Average rate - year ended 30 June Closing rate - as at 30 June US dollar 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change 0.7152 0.7751 (7.7) 0.7020 0.7402 (5.2) Euro 0.6270 0.6498 (3.5) 0.6175 0.6336 (2.5) Pound sterling 0.5527 0.5759 (4.0) 0.5531 0.5605 (1.3) As at 30 June 2019, the cumulative effect of the retranslation of net assets of foreign controlled entities (recognised through the foreign currency translation reserve) was A$(13.0) million compared to A$56.1 million as at 30 June 2018. Summary Sales revenue of A$6,640.0 million in FY19 was up 3.0% compared to sales revenue of A$6,448.0 million during the year ended 30 June 2018 ("FY18"). At constant currency, sales revenue was down 2.5% primarily due to lower average sales prices. Sales volumes decreased by 0.5% to 9.803 million tonnes in FY19 versus 9.856 million tonnes in FY18. Average selling prices were lower for both ferrous and non-ferrous metals. See further discussion below under External Operating Environment. Statutory NPAT in FY19 was A$152.6 million compared to A$203.5 million in FY18. Underlying NPAT was A$161.9 million in FY19, which was 14.2% lower than FY18. Statutory EBITDA was A$358.1 million in FY19 compared to A$395.8 million in FY18. See the Reconciliation of Statutory Results to Underlying Results included herein for more information. Statutory EBIT in FY19 was A$225.0 million compared to A$278.6 million in FY18. Underlying EBIT of A$230.3 million was 16.3% lower than FY18. The decrease in underlying EBIT was primarily due to lower operating income in the North America Metals ("NAM"), UK Metals and Global E-Recycling segments, and lower income from the Company's investment in SA Recycling ("SAR"). This was partially offset by higher underlying EBIT from the Australia and New Zealand ("ANZ") Metals segment. See further discussion below for results by operating segment under Operating Segment Results. Statutory diluted earnings per share was 74.2 cents in FY19 compared to 98.7 cents per share in FY18. Underlying diluted earnings per share was 78.8 cents in FY19 compared to underlying diluted earnings per share of 91.5 cents in FY18 as lower underlying NPAT was partially offset by a 0.3% decline in dilutive weighted average shares outstanding. 2 External Operating Environment The metals recycling industry faced a challenging set of external conditions in FY19, particularly in the quarter ending 31 December 2018 ("Q2 FY19"). Demand from customers in Turkey was lower and more sporadic which created greater short-term volatility with East Coast US export ferrous heavy melting steel ("HMS") prices falling nearly US$50 between November and December 20181. The average cargoes purchased per month by Turkey fell 34% when comparing the Q2 FY19 with the first 9 months of 2018 calendar year2. Conditions abated somewhat in the half year ending 30 June 2019 ("2H FY19") but were still challenging. The zorba price started to decline in July 2018 and accelerated through October 20181. A partial recovery commenced in late November 2018 and held through most of 2H FY19; however, ended the 2019 financial year around US$900 / tonne compared to circa US$1,500 near the end of FY181. In some areas, the fall in zorba pricing did not see a commensurate fall in shredder feed price and therefore compressed margins. In 2017, China announced its "National Sword" policy that focused on illegal waste imports, the prohibition of certain scrap materials and strict standards on contaminant thresholds on all scrap, including metal. An outright import restriction was placed on mixed paper, which contributed to a significant fall in waste paper prices and impacted Sims Municipal Recycling operations. However, recent contract negotiations have enabled a portion of this to be recouped in FY19 and for the next few years should current market conditions persist. In late December 2018, China announced that Category 6 imports, which include high-grade recycled metal, would be classified on the restricted import list from 1 July 2019. The impact on the Group is anticipated to be lesser than competitors due to a strong record of shipping compliant product, high product quality and customer relationships. The Company's investment in quality has provided optionality in geographic markets, as well as in customers, and placed the Group in a solid position. North America impacted by challenging market conditions partially offset by benefits from technology investment Volatility in the scrap market peaked in Q2 FY19 and remained throughout FY19 due to the uncertainty around tariffs, trade wars and Turkey's position in the market. While over the medium term, the Group should be relatively neutral to this volatility, over shorter timeframes there can be an impact on margins. This occurred in Q2 FY19 where, following some sales, the market moved higher, which increased the purchase price for scrap to fulfil those sales, resulting in a lower margin than expected. Given the strong competitive environment and challenging market conditions, North America achieved a solid result driven by benefits from technology investments. Australian infrastructure activity supporting domestic steel demand and production Australia's March 2019 quarter showed annual GDP growth at 1.8%, slowing from the previous run rate of 2.3%3. Domestic production of steel in Australia grew 3.0% in FY19 and drove robust demand for ferrous scrap. Despite increased consumption from domestic mills, export demand remained strong. Based on Australian customs statistics, the export of ferrous scrap volumes increased 20.3% for FY19 compared to FY184. Business conditions in Australia were subdued, as strong public infrastructure spending was offset by a softer outlook for household consumption. Consumer confidence was adversely affected by a decline in house prices and a slowing of Australian GDP growth. United Kingdom experienced challenging market conditions with quality initiatives delivering in 2H FY19 The pace of growth in the UK economy continued to be soft, with the June 2019 quarter GDP -0.2% and a prolonged Brexit stifling short-term growth. Slightly lower volumes were a combination of Turkish mills requiring higher quality for the volumes they purchased and alternative ferrous markets also requesting higher quality than normally produced by UK Metals. Competition placed pressure on margins, but the Company delivered an improved half year ending 30 June 2019 ("H2 FY19") due to operation of the zorba separation and copper granulation plants and ferrous quality being at the required level. ____________________ Source: Platts Source: Company Data Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics Source: World Steel Association

