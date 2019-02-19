Log in
SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD

SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD

(SGM)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/19
11.14 AUD   -0.09%
Sims Metal Management : to defend shareholder class action

02/19/2019 | 08:44pm EST

ASX & MEDIA RELEASE

(ASX: SGM)

20 February 2019

Sims Metal Management to defend shareholder class action

Sims Metal Management Ltd (SMM) has today been served with a representative proceeding filed in the Federal Court of Australia, which names SMM as respondent (Proceeding).

The Proceeding, filed by William Roberts Lawyers, is brought on behalf of shareholders who acquired an interest in SMM's ordinary shares in the period from 21 August 2015 to 19 February 2016.

SMM strongly denies any liability and will vigorously defend the Proceeding.

About Sims Metal Management

Sims Metal Management is one of the world's largest metal and electronics recyclers with over 250 facilities, including joint ventures operations, in 18 countries, and more than 5,000 employees globally. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM) and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY).

Please visit our website (www.simsmm.com) for more information on the Company and recent developments.

Sims Metal Management Contacts:

Investors

Media

Angela Catt

Réal Hamilton-Romeo

Director, Investor Relations

Director, Corporate Communications

angela.catt@simsmm.com

real.hamiltonromeo@simsmm.com

Disclaimer

Sims Metal Management Limited published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 01:43:01 UTC
