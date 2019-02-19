ASX & MEDIA RELEASE

(ASX: SGM)

20 February 2019

Sims Metal Management to defend shareholder class action

Sims Metal Management Ltd (SMM) has today been served with a representative proceeding filed in the Federal Court of Australia, which names SMM as respondent (Proceeding).

The Proceeding, filed by William Roberts Lawyers, is brought on behalf of shareholders who acquired an interest in SMM's ordinary shares in the period from 21 August 2015 to 19 February 2016.

SMM strongly denies any liability and will vigorously defend the Proceeding.

