SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. (SLP)
01/14 04:00:00 pm
19.35 USD   -3.54%
Simulations Plus : Releases DDDPlus™ Version 6

01/15/2019 | 08:34am EST

New models for in vitro systems lead to improved inputs for GastroPlus® simulations

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq:SLP), the leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemicals industries, today announced that it has released version 6 of its in vitro dissolution modeling software, DDDPlus™.

Key improvements include:

  • New formulation models for advanced technologies, including long-acting injectable options developed through the funded collaboration with the U.S. FDA
  • New models for in vitro biorelevant dissolution experiments, including Artificial Stomach and Duodenum (ASD), Biphasic, and Membrane systems
  • Enhanced multistage dissolution capabilities to guide improved in vitro-in vivo correlation (IVIVC) development with GastroPlus®
  • Improved options for modeling precipitation kinetics
  • And more …

Dr. Viera Lukacova, director of simulation sciences, said: “Our users asked us to accelerate development of new approaches to help them in their ongoing quest to extrapolate key insights from in vitro experiments. With the release of version 6, our talented team of scientists and engineers developed unique mathematical models that no other in silico tool offers and validated them for different applications, especially related to the interplay between dissolution, precipitation, and absorption kinetics.”

John DiBella, president of the Lancaster division, added: “The DDDPlus client base has steadily increased over the years, with several regulatory agencies now using the program to assess dissolution method and product specification questions. We are especially excited about the improved functionality and synergies between this new release of DDDPlus and GastroPlus. Version 6 will offer users one-of-a-kind approaches that better inform their in vivo predictions and allow them to make formulation development decisions with confidence. I am proud of the advances we have made and look forward to having users apply this to their day-to-day research.”

An in-depth webinar showcasing the new features in DDDPlus can be streamed on the company website.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus Inc. is a premier developer of drug discovery and development software as well as a leading provider of both preclinical and clinical pharmacometric consulting services for regulatory submissions and quantitative systems pharmacology models for drug-induced liver injury, drug-induced kidney injury, and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. The company is a global leader focused on improving the ways scientists use knowledge and data to predict the properties and outcomes of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemical agents. Our software is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and consumer goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. Our innovations in integrating new and existing science in medicinal chemistry, computational chemistry, pharmaceutical science, biology, and physiology into our software have made us the leading software provider for physiologically based pharmacokinetic modeling and simulation. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 32,5 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 9,38 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 37,21
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 10,4x
Capi. / Sales 2020 9,33x
Capitalization 338 M
NameTitle
Shawn M. O'Connor Chief Executive Officer
John Anthony DiBella President
Walter S. Woltosz Chairman
John R. Kneisel Chief Financial Officer
David L. Ralph Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.-2.76%338
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC8.89%14 132
ATHENAHEALTH, INC0.87%5 404
HEALTHEQUITY INC-6.25%3 489
OMNICELL, INC.5.21%2 561
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC18.78%2 000
