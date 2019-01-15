Simulations Plus : Releases DDDPlus™ Version 6

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq:SLP), the leading provider of modeling
and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and
chemicals industries, today announced that it has released version 6 of
its in vitro dissolution modeling software, DDDPlus™.
Key improvements include:
-
New formulation models for advanced technologies, including
long-acting injectable options developed through the funded collaboration
with the U.S. FDA
-
New models for in vitro biorelevant dissolution experiments,
including Artificial Stomach and Duodenum (ASD), Biphasic, and
Membrane systems
-
Enhanced multistage dissolution capabilities to guide improved in
vitro-in vivo correlation (IVIVC) development with GastroPlus®
-
Improved options for modeling precipitation kinetics
-
And more …
Dr.
Viera Lukacova, director of simulation sciences, said: “Our users
asked us to accelerate development of new approaches to help them in
their ongoing quest to extrapolate key insights from in vitro
experiments. With the release of version 6, our talented team of
scientists and engineers developed unique mathematical models that no
other in silico tool offers and validated them for different
applications, especially related to the interplay between dissolution,
precipitation, and absorption kinetics.”
John
DiBella, president of the Lancaster division, added: “The DDDPlus
client base has steadily increased over the years, with several
regulatory agencies now using the program to assess dissolution method
and product specification questions. We are especially excited about the
improved functionality and synergies between this new release of DDDPlus
and GastroPlus. Version 6 will offer users one-of-a-kind approaches that
better inform their in vivo predictions and allow them to make
formulation development decisions with confidence. I am proud of the
advances we have made and look forward to having users apply this to
their day-to-day research.”
An in-depth
webinar showcasing the new features in DDDPlus can be streamed on
the company website.
About Simulations Plus, Inc.
Simulations Plus Inc. is a premier developer of drug discovery and
development software as well as a leading provider of both preclinical
and clinical pharmacometric consulting
services for regulatory submissions and quantitative
systems pharmacology models for drug-induced
liver injury, drug-induced
kidney injury, and nonalcoholic
fatty liver disease. The company is a global leader focused on
improving the ways scientists use knowledge and data to predict the
properties and outcomes of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemical
agents. Our software is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug
research by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and consumer
goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. Our innovations in
integrating new and existing science in medicinal chemistry,
computational chemistry, pharmaceutical science, biology, and physiology
into our software have made us the leading software provider for
physiologically based pharmacokinetic modeling and simulation. For more
information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the
matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements
that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,”
“expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of
this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or
anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual
future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors
that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not
limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages,
acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing
software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical
industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to
attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to
identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a
sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained
in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.
