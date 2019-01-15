Simulations Plus : Releases DDDPlus™ Version 6

New models for in vitro systems lead to improved inputs for GastroPlus® simulations

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq:SLP), the leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemicals industries, today announced that it has released version 6 of its in vitro dissolution modeling software, DDDPlus™.

Key improvements include:

New formulation models for advanced technologies, including long-acting injectable options developed through the funded collaboration with the U.S. FDA

New models for in vitro biorelevant dissolution experiments, including Artificial Stomach and Duodenum (ASD), Biphasic, and Membrane systems

Enhanced multistage dissolution capabilities to guide improved in vitro-in vivo correlation (IVIVC) development with GastroPlus®

Improved options for modeling precipitation kinetics

And more …

Dr. Viera Lukacova, director of simulation sciences, said: “Our users asked us to accelerate development of new approaches to help them in their ongoing quest to extrapolate key insights from in vitro experiments. With the release of version 6, our talented team of scientists and engineers developed unique mathematical models that no other in silico tool offers and validated them for different applications, especially related to the interplay between dissolution, precipitation, and absorption kinetics.”

John DiBella, president of the Lancaster division, added: “The DDDPlus client base has steadily increased over the years, with several regulatory agencies now using the program to assess dissolution method and product specification questions. We are especially excited about the improved functionality and synergies between this new release of DDDPlus and GastroPlus. Version 6 will offer users one-of-a-kind approaches that better inform their in vivo predictions and allow them to make formulation development decisions with confidence. I am proud of the advances we have made and look forward to having users apply this to their day-to-day research.”

An in-depth webinar showcasing the new features in DDDPlus can be streamed on the company website.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus Inc. is a premier developer of drug discovery and development software as well as a leading provider of both preclinical and clinical pharmacometric consulting services for regulatory submissions and quantitative systems pharmacology models for drug-induced liver injury, drug-induced kidney injury, and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. The company is a global leader focused on improving the ways scientists use knowledge and data to predict the properties and outcomes of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemical agents. Our software is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and consumer goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. Our innovations in integrating new and existing science in medicinal chemistry, computational chemistry, pharmaceutical science, biology, and physiology into our software have made us the leading software provider for physiologically based pharmacokinetic modeling and simulation. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.

