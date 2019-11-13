Simulations Plus : Reports FY2019 and Fourth Quarter FY2019 Financial Results

Full-Year Revenue Increased 14.5% to $34 Million

Fourth Quarter Revenue Up 20.0% to $8 Million

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), the leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemicals, and consumer goods industries, today reported financial results for its 2019 fiscal year (FY19) and fourth quarter (4Q19) ended August 31, 2019.

Full Year FY19 highlights compared with Full Year FY18:

Revenues were $34.0 million, up 14.5% over $29.7 million in FY18

Gross profit was up 15.1%, or $3.3 million, to $24.9 million, from $21.7 million in FY18

SG&A was $11.8 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 23.1%, over $9.6 million

Total R&D expenditures were $4.3 million, an increase of $363,000, or 9.2% over $3.9 million For FY19, $1.8 million was capitalized and $2.5 million was expensed For FY18, $2.1 million was capitalized and $1.8 million was expensed

Income before taxes increased 4.1% to $10.6 million, an increase of $418,000 over $10.1 million

Net income decreased 3.9% to $8.6 million, a decrease of $351,000 from $8.9 million; FY18 included the one-time second-quarter tax benefit of $1.5 million

Diluted earnings per share decreased 5.0% to $0.48 from $0.50. In FY18, the major change in diluted earnings per share came from the $1.5 million tax adjustment that accounted for an $0.08 increase in diluted earnings per share

Cash was $11.4 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 21.6%, from $9.4 million at the end of FY18.

4QFY19 highlights compared with 4QFY18:

Revenues increased 20.0% to $8.0 million, an increase of $1.3 million over $6.7 million

Gross profit was up 25.6% to $5.7 million, an increase of $1.2 million over $4.6 million

SG&A was $3.2 million, an increase of 42.6%, or $951,000, over $2.2 million

Total R&D expenditures were $1.0 million, an increase of $89,000, or 9.4%, over $951,000 For 4QFY19, $437,000 was capitalized and $603,000 was expensed For 4QFY18, $514,000 was capitalized and $437,000 was expensed

Income before taxes increased 7.9% to $2.0 million, an increase of $146,000 over $1.8 million

Net income increased 53.9% to $2.1 million, an increase of $721,000 over $1.3 million

Earnings per fully diluted share increased $0.03 to $0.11 from $0.08

Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer of Simulations Plus, said: “We delivered 20% fourth quarter growth, a strong end to a solid year of growth for Simulations Plus as full-year revenue grew 14.5%. This progress is due to targeted investments in our sales and marketing infrastructure, which enabled us to achieve an increased revenue growth rate in excess of historical levels while maintaining excellent gross margins and overall profitability. We enter our fiscal year 2020 with strong market momentum, high backlogs and successful progress across our key objectives to extend our sales and marketing resources and capacity to deliver our strategic consulting services efficiently to our clients.”

John Kneisel, chief financial officer of Simulations Plus, added: “Continued investment in our sales and marketing and supporting teams’ infrastructure and higher R&D spending led to increases in our operating expenses. We believe these investments will help us continue to accelerate our revenue growth. Of special note, in the fourth quarter we benefited from tax deductions from stock compensation expense as employees took advantage of the increased value of their options. Overall, we continue to generate solid profitability and free cash flow, even after paying our regular quarterly dividend.”

Investor Conference Call

The Company invites all interested persons to attend its conference call at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time on November 13, 2019. The live webcast/teleconference will be accessible by registering here. Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available by dialing (914) 614-3221, and entering access code 588-454-748. A replay of the webcast will be available at the Investors section of the Simulations Plus website following the call.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of drug discovery and development software as well as a leading provider of both preclinical and clinical pharmacometric consulting services for regulatory submissions and quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology models for drug-induced liver injury and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. The company is a global leader focused on improving the ways scientists use knowledge and data to predict the properties and outcomes of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemical agents. Our software is licensed to and used in the conduct of research by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies, and regulatory agencies worldwide. Our innovations in integrating new and existing science in medicinal chemistry, computational chemistry, artificial intelligence, pharmaceutical science, biology, and physiology into our software have made us the leading software provider for molecular property prediction from structure and physiologically based pharmacokinetic modeling and simulation. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Simulations Plus, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets August 31, August 31, ASSETS 2019 2018 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,435,499 $ 9,400,701 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 5,026,558 5,514,528 Revenues in excess of billings 3,233,659 1,985,596 Prepaid income taxes 754,610 312,593 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 704,316 610,439 Total current assets 21,154,142 17,823,857 Long-term assets Capitalized computer software development costs, net of accumulated amortization of $12,356,055 and $11,095,903 4,959,736 5,152,594 Property and equipment, net 341,145 335,224 Intellectual property, net of accumulated amortization of $3,716,460 and $3,019,584 5,026,249 5,905,416 Other intangible assets net of accumulated amortization of $1,120,625 and $852,500 3,280,000 3,637,500 Goodwill 10,387,198 10,387,198 Other assets 37,227 37,227 Total assets $ 45,196,697 $ 43,279,016 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 204,075 $ 351,605 Accrued payroll and other expenses 1,639,038 1,152,176 Current portion - Contracts payable 1,761,028 2,556,644 Billings in excess of revenues 798,549 384,603 Deferred revenue 380,787 381,928 Total current liabilities 4,783,477 4,826,956 Long-term liabilities Deferred income taxes, net 2,731,616 3,195,139 Payments due under Contracts payable - 3,334,296 Total liabilities 7,515,093 11,356,391 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value 10,000,000 shares authorized no shares issued and outstanding $ - $ - Common stock, $0.001 par value 50,000,000 shares authorized 17,591,834 and 17,416,445 shares issued and outstanding 7,595 7,417 Additional paid-in capital 15,319,474 13,453,668 Retained earnings 22,354,535 18,461,540 Total shareholders' equity $ 37,681,604 $ 31,922,625 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 45,196,697 $ 43,279,016

Simulations Plus, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three months ended August 31, Year ended August 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues $ 8,025,895 $ 6,687,959 $ 33,970,440 $ 29,666,524 Cost of revenues 2,290,813 2,120,165 9,025,704 7,994,228 Gross margin 5,735,082 4,567,794 24,944,736 21,672,296 Operating expenses Selling, general, and administrative 3,182,238 2,231,446 11,796,027 9,583,852 Research and development 603,054 437,153 2,499,980 1,790,656 Total operating expenses 3,785,292 2,668,599 14,296,007 11,374,508 Income from operations 1,949,790 1,899,195 10,648,729 10,297,788 Other income (expense) Interest income 13,225 8,808 33,522 27,122 Interest expense (38,188 ) (109,078 ) (153,034 ) (Loss) income on currency exchange 23,769 (29,115 ) (16,697 ) (32,934 ) Total other income (expense) 36,994 (58,495 ) (92,253 ) (158,846 ) Income before provision for income taxes 1,986,784 1,840,700 10,556,476 10,138,942 (Provision) benefit for income taxes 72,443 (502,714 ) (1,973,147 ) (1,204,130 ) Net Income $ 2,059,227 $ 1,337,986 $ 8,583,329 $ 8,934,812 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.08 $ 0.49 $ 0.52 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.08 $ 0.48 $ 0.50 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 17,549,636 17,265,976 17,492,258 17,328,707 Diluted 18,265,585 17,733,044 18,057,431 17,860,392

Simulations Plus, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Year ended August 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 8,583,329 $ 8,934,812 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 2,750,245 2,721,304 Change in value of contingent consideration 109,060 152,752 Stock-based compensation 1,077,837 709,083 Deferred income taxes (299,098 ) (1,731,821 ) (Increase) decrease in Accounts receivable 487,970 (1,465,803 ) Revenues in excess of billings (1,248,063 ) (504,514 ) Prepaid income taxes (452,517 ) 149,850 Prepaid expenses and other assets (93,877 ) (153,682 ) Increase (decrease) in Accounts payable (147,521 ) 110,713 Accrued payroll and other expenses 436,862 168,883 Billings in excess of revenues 413,946 167,645 Accrued income taxes 0 - Deferred revenue (29,747 ) 27,966 Net cash provided by operating activities 11,638,420 9,287,188 Cash flows used in investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (137,745 ) (183,291 ) Purchases of intellectual property (50,000 ) - Capitalized computer software development costs (1,767,996 ) (2,145,429 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,955,741 ) (2,328,720 ) Cash flows used in financing activities Payment of dividends (4,197,055 ) (4,161,740 ) Payments on Contracts Payable (4,238,973 ) (247,328 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 788,147 635,583 Net cash used in financing activities (7,647,881 ) (3,773,485 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,995,304 3,184,983 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 9,400,701 6,215,718 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 11,435,499 $ 9,400,701 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Income taxes paid $ 2,673,475.04 $ 2,712,988

