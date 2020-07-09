Log in
Simulations Plus : Reports Third Quarter FY2020 Financial Results

07/09/2020 | 04:09pm EDT

Third Quarter and 9MoFY20 Revenues Grow 24%
Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 per Share
Company Files Shelf Registration Statement

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), the leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemicals, and consumer goods industries, today reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2020 (3QFY20) and the first nine months of fiscal year 2020 (9moFY20), the period ended May 31, 2020.

3QFY20 highlights compared with 3QFY19:

  • Net revenues increased 23.8% to $12.3 million, an increase of $2.4 million over $9.9 million
  • Gross profit was up 26.5% to $9.6 million, an increase of $2.0 million over $7.6 million
  • SG&A was $5.0 million, an increase of 62.6% or $1.9 million over $3.1 million
  • SG&A as a percentage of revenues increased to 40.9% from 31.1%, inclusive of $1.1 million in one-time transaction costs related to the Lixoft acquisition
  • Total R&D expenditures were $1,359,000, an increase of $293,000, or 27.5% over $1,066,000
    • In 3QFY20, $606,000 was capitalized and $753,000 was expensed
    • In 3QFY19, $422,000 was capitalized and $643,000 was expensed
  • Income before taxes remained flat at $3.8 million
  • Net income increased 1.6% to $2.9 million, an increase of $47,000 over $2.9 million
  • Diluted earnings per share remained unchanged at $0.16. One-time transaction costs related to the Lixoft acquisition of $1.1 million (approx. $837,000 net of tax) effected a decrease of $0.04 diluted earnings per share for the quarter

9moFY20 highlights compared with 9moFY19:

  • Net revenues increased 23.5% to $32.0 million, an increase of $6.1 million over $25.9 million
  • Gross profit was up 25.3% to $24.1 million, an increase of $4.9 million over $19.2 million
  • SG&A was $12.6 million, an increase of $4.0 million, or 46.8%, over $8.6 million
  • SG&A as a percentage of revenues increased to 39.5% from 33.2%, inclusive of $1.4 million in one-time transaction costs related to the Lixoft acquisition
  • Total R&D expenditures were $3.8 million, an increase of $500,000, or 15.4% over $3.3 million
    • For 9moFY20, $1.7 million was capitalized and $2.0 million was expensed
    • For 9moFY19, $1.4 million was capitalized and $1.9 million was expensed
  • Income before taxes increased 9.1% to $9.4 million, an increase of $779.000 over $8.6 million
  • Net income increased 9.5% to $7.1 million, an increase of $620,000 over $6.5 million
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 7.6% to $0.39 from $0.36. One-time transaction costs related to the Lixoft acquisition of $1.4 million (approx. $1.1 million net of tax) effected a $0.06 decrease in 9moFY20 diluted earnings per share

Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer of Simulations Plus, said: “Keeping with historical seasonality trends, the third quarter was again a strong quarter with revenue increasing 24% year-over-year to $12.3 million, demonstrating the significant progress we have made to accelerate growth. A solid base of recurring revenue and a large backlog of project-based service business have minimized the impact from current economic conditions resulting from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. While certain new customer software license and service projects were delayed in recent months, we continue to believe opportunities have been delayed, but not lost. Our backlog remains healthy, and we are encouraged by the pickup of new software license closures and consulting contracts at the end of the quarter. We expect double-digit, year-over-year revenue growth in the fiscal fourth quarter, despite the impact of seasonality on a sequential basis.”

“The integration of Lixoft is going well and initial feedback from the marketplace has been positive as customers acknowledge the strengthening of our offerings with the Monolix Suite,” Mr. O’Connor continued. “We are collaborating across the enterprise to fully integrate our sales and marketing efforts and leverage our existing infrastructure to extract maximum synergies and present a unified approach to our customers.”

John Kneisel, chief financial officer of Simulations Plus, added: “The dependable cash flow generation of our business was further enhanced with the immediately accretive acquisition of Lixoft in the third quarter. Following this cash investment, our financial position remains strong with a solid balance sheet that includes $7 million in unrestricted cash and no outstanding borrowed debt at the end of the third quarter and access to additional capital via a new, undrawn $3.5 million line of credit. Through a steady approach to growth and the prudent allocation of capital, we are able to maintain the economic engine of our business, invest for future growth, and return capital to shareholders in the form of quarterly cash dividends.”

In addition, the Company today filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) a Registration Statement on Form S-3 (the “Registration Statement”) filed pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Registration Statement was filed as a “well-known seasoned issuer” as defined in Rule 405 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, using an automatic “shelf” registration process and, thus, was immediately effective. No securities were sold in connection with its filing, but, by using a shelf registration statement, the Company may sell securities from time to time in the future and as described in a subsequently filed prospectus supplement.

Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer of Simulations Plus, said: “The Company’s filing of its shelf registration provides the company the flexibility required to support any future need to issue securities for any working capital, mergers and acquisitions, or general corporate purposes in the future. Our recent qualification under the well-known seasoned issuer standard made this undertaking timely and efficient.”

Quarterly Dividend Declared

The Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the Company’s common stock payable on August 3, 2020, to shareholders of record as of July 27, 2020. The declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, and other factors.

Investor Conference Call

The Company invites all interested persons to attend its conference call at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time on July 9, 2020. The live webcast/teleconference will be accessible by registering here. A live, listen-only teleconference will also be available by dialing (562) 247-8422. Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will be available at the Investors section of the Simulations Plus website following the call.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of drug discovery and development software as well as a leading provider of both preclinical and clinical pharmacometric consulting services for regulatory submissions and quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology models for drug-induced liver injury and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. The company is a global leader focused on improving the ways scientists use knowledge and data to predict the properties and outcomes of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemical agents. Our software is licensed to and used in the conduct of research by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies, and regulatory agencies worldwide. Our innovations in integrating new and existing science in medicinal chemistry, computational chemistry, artificial intelligence, pharmaceutical science, biology, and physiology into our software have made us the leading software provider for molecular property prediction from structure and physiologically based pharmacokinetic modeling and simulation. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (Audited)
May 31 August 31,
ASSETS

 

2020

 

2019

Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,354,496

$

11,435,499

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $25,000 and $0

 

10,853,452

 

5,026,558

Revenues in excess of billings

 

2,838,072

 

3,233,659

Prepaid income taxes

 

392,099

 

765,110

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

745,468

 

704,316

Total current assets

 

22,183,587

 

21,165,142

Long-term assets
Capitalized computer software development costs,
net of accumulated amortization of $13,293,943 and $12,356,055

 

5,754,971

 

4,959,736

Property and equipment, net

 

356,784

 

341,145

Operating lease right of use asset

 

1,019,408

 

-

Intellectual property, net of accumulated amortization of $4,729,270 and $3,948,750

 

12,275,730

 

5,026,249

Other intangible assets net of accumulated amortization of $1,503,481 and $1,210,000

 

7,146,519

 

3,280,000

Goodwill

 

12,792,171

 

10,387,198

Other assets

 

49,957

 

37,227

Total assets

$

61,579,127

$

45,196,697

 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable

$

663,337

$

204,075

Accrued payroll and other expenses

 

2,137,383

 

1,639,038

Current portion - Contracts payable

 

3,761,028

 

1,761,028

Billings in excess of revenues

 

269,232

 

798,549

Operating lease liability, current portion

 

525,454

 

-

Deferred revenue

 

428,611

 

380,787

Total current liabilities

 

7,785,045

 

4,783,477

 
Long-term liabilities
Deferred income taxes, net

 

2,775,398

 

2,731,616

Operating Lease Liability

 

489,463

 

-

Payments due under Contracts payable

 

3,942,333

 

-

Total liabilities

 

14,992,239

 

7,515,093

 
Commitments and contingencies
 
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value
10,000,000 shares authorized
no shares issued and outstanding

$

-

$

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value
50,000,000 shares authorized
17,788,498 and 17,591,834 shares issued and outstanding

 

7,791

 

7,595

Additional paid-in capital

 

20,231,443

 

15,319,474

Accumulated Translation Adjustment

 

30,460

 

-

Retained earnings

 

26,317,194

 

22,354,535

Total shareholders' equity

$

46,586,888

$

37,681,604

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

61,579,127

$

45,196,697

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the three and nine months ended May 31, 2020 and 2019

Three months ended Nine months ended
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 
Revenues

$

12,298,036

 

$

9,936,921

 

$

32,049,003

 

$

25,944,545

 

Cost of revenues

 

2,665,405

 

 

2,324,188

 

 

7,974,702

 

 

6,734,890

 

Gross margin

 

9,632,630

 

 

7,612,733

 

 

24,074,301

 

 

19,209,655

 

Operating expenses
Selling, general, and administrative

 

5,023,132

 

 

3,087,445

 

 

12,646,512

 

 

8,613,788

 

Research and development

 

752,719

 

 

643,255

 

 

2,026,684

 

 

1,896,926

 

Total operating expenses

 

5,775,851

 

 

3,730,700

 

 

14,673,197

 

 

10,510,714

 

 
Income from operations

 

3,856,779

 

 

3,882,033

 

 

9,401,104

 

 

8,698,941

 

 
Other income (expense)
Interest income

 

4,465

 

 

11,050

 

 

27,814

 

 

20,296

 

Interest expense

 

-

 

 

(32,702

)

 

-

 

 

(109,078

)

Change in value of contingent consideration

 

(81,000

)

 

-

 

 

(81,000

)

 

-

 

(Loss) income on currency exchange

 

(602

)

 

(7,941

)

 

1,283

 

 

(40,467

)

Total other income (expense)

 

(77,137

)

 

(29,593

)

 

(51,902

)

 

(129,249

)

 
Income before provision for income taxes

 

3,779,642

 

 

3,852,440

 

 

9,349,202

 

 

8,569,692

 

Provision for income taxes

 

(844,073

)

 

(963,734

)

 

(2,205,276

)

 

(2,045,590

)

Net Income

$

2,935,569

 

$

2,888,706

 

$

7,143,925

 

$

6,524,102

 

 
Earnings per share
Basic

$

0.17

 

$

0.16

 

$

0.40

 

$

0.37

 

Diluted

$

0.16

 

$

0.16

 

$

0.39

 

$

0.36

 

 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic

 

17,735,354

 

 

17,519,849

 

 

17,661,189

 

 

17,472,922

 

Diluted

 

18,426,872

 

 

18,096,195

 

 

18,333,596

 

 

18,008,336

 

 


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 39,9 M - -
Net income 2020 7,04 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 161x
Yield 2020 0,39%
Capitalization 1 099 M 1 099 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 27,6x
Nbr of Employees 109
Free-Float 72,6%
