Simulations Plus : Sets Date for 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Conference Call to be on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 4:15 PM ET

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) announced today that it will report its third quarter financial results for fiscal year 2019, the period ended May 31, 2019, after the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, July 10. 2019.

The Company will host a conference call on July 10, 2019, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. All interested parties are invited to join the call by registering here. On registering, you will receive a confirmation e-mail with instructions for joining the call. Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live, listen-only teleconference will be available by dialing (914) 614-3221, and entering access code 952-038-001. A replay of the webcast will be available at the Investors section of the Simulations Plus website following the call.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc., is the premier developer of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. With our subsidiaries, Cognigen Corporation and DILIsym Services, we offer #1-ranked, easy-to-use software to bridge data mining and compound library screening with QSAR models, PBPK/TK modeling and simulation in animals and humans following administration around the body, and quantitative systems pharmacology approaches. Our technology is now licensed and used by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.

