SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

(SLP)
Simulations Plus : Sets Date for 3rd Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/02/2020 | 08:31am EDT

Conference Call to be on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 4:15 PM ET

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) announced today that it expects to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of its 2020 fiscal year, the period ended May 31, 2020, on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call on July 9, 2020, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. All interested parties are invited to join the call by registering here. On registering, you will receive a confirmation e-mail with instructions for joining the call. Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. For listen-only mode, you may dial (562) 247-8422. A replay will be available at the Simulations Plus website following the call.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of drug discovery and development software as well as a leading provider of both preclinical and clinical pharmacometric consulting services for regulatory submissions. The company is a global leader focused on improving the ways scientists use knowledge and data to predict the properties and outcomes of pharmaceutical and biotechnology agents. Our software is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. Our innovations in integrating new and existing science in medicinal chemistry, computational chemistry, pharmaceutical science, biology, and physiology into our software have made us the leading software provider for physiologically based pharmacokinetic modeling and simulation. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.

© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 39,9 M - -
Net income 2020 7,04 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 159x
Yield 2020 0,39%
Capitalization 1 087 M 1 087 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 27,3x
Nbr of Employees 109
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Simulations Plus, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 50,25 $
Last Close Price 61,17 $
Spread / Highest target -8,45%
Spread / Average Target -17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shawn M. O'Connor Chief Executive Officer
John Anthony DiBella President
Walter S. Woltosz Chairman
John R. Kneisel Chief Financial Officer
David L. Ralph Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.110.42%1 087
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED151.11%37 731
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.72.20%36 369
OMNICELL, INC.-16.07%2 923
B-SOFT CO.,LTD.48.58%2 769
SECTRA AB (PUBL)38.11%2 237
