Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Sinarmas Land Limited    SINA   SG1E97853881

SINARMAS LAND LIMITED

(SINA)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Releases by PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk and PT Duta Pertiwi Tbk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 05:23am EST
The Board of Directors of Sinarmas Land Limited (the 'Company') wishes to announce that (i) PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk and (ii) PT Duta Pertiwi Tbk, both subsidiaries of the Company listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange, have released their respective interim consolidated financial statements and reports (Limited Review) for the period ended 30 September 2019 ('FS').

Attached herewith are the Bahasa Indonesia and English translations of the respective FS.

By Order of the Board
SINARMAS LAND LIMITED

Ferdinand Sadeli
Director
26 November 2019

Disclaimer

Sinarmas Land Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 10:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINARMAS LAND LIMITED
05:23aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Releases by PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk and PT Duta Pertiw..
PU
2018Indonesian conglomerates-backed tech fund to be launched in six months - mini..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 811 M
Technical analysis trends SINARMAS LAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,26  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Widjaja Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Franky Oesman Widjaja Executive Chairman
Ferdinand Sadeli Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rodolfo Castillo Balmater Independent Non-Executive Director
Margaretha Natalia Widjaja Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINARMAS LAND LIMITED4.00%810
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.79%42 282
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED0.93%37 866
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED16.42%31 980
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED17.38%31 061
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.19.22%25 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group