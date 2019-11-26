General Announcement::Releases by PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk and PT Duta Pertiwi Tbk

The Board of Directors of Sinarmas Land Limited (the 'Company') wishes to announce that (i) PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk and (ii) PT Duta Pertiwi Tbk, both subsidiaries of the Company listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange, have released their respective interim consolidated financial statements and reports (Limited Review) for the period ended 30 September 2019 ('FS').

Attached herewith are the Bahasa Indonesia and English translations of the respective FS.

By Order of the Board

SINARMAS LAND LIMITED

Ferdinand Sadeli

Director

26 November 2019