SINCH AB (PUBL)

(SINCH)
Sinch AB (publ): Invitation to conference call and web presentation of Sinch Q1 2020 quarterly report

04/27/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH

Sinch AB will publish its Q1 2020 quarterly report on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 07:30 AM CET. You are invited to participate in a conference call at 09:00 AM CET on the same day. Oscar Werner, CEO, and Roshan Saldanha, CFO, will present the report and review the results.

Time for publication of the interim report
Wednesday April 29, 2020, at 07:30 AM CET

Time for conference call and web presentation
Wednesday April 29, 2020, at 09:00 AM CET

Dial-in numbers and access code
Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and register a few minutes before the conference begins.

Sweden:               +46 (0) 8 506 92 185
UK:                      +44 (0) 203 00 95 710
US:                      +1 917 720 0178

Access code:       183 46 37

Web presentation and slide deck

The live webcast will be available at investors.sinch.com/webcast

The presentation and report will be available at investors.sinch.com after publication.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
Sinch AB (publ)
Mobile:          +46-722-45 50 55
E-mail:           thomas.heath@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 30 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

 

 


 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
