SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

BALTIMORE (April 16, 2020) — Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) will report its first quarter 2020 earnings results at 7:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, followed by...

04/16/2020 | 10:01am EDT

April 16, 2020


BALTIMORE (April 16, 2020) - Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) will report its first quarter 2020 earnings results at 7:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.sbgi.net under 'Investors/ Webcasts.' The dial-in number for the earnings call is 877-407-8033.

If you plan to participate on the conference call, please call at least two minutes prior to the start time and tell the conference operator that you are joining the Sinclair Earnings Conference Call.

If you are unable to listen to the live webcast or participate in the live conference call, a replay of the call will be available on Sinclair Broadcast Group's website at www.sbgi.net. This will be the only venue through which a replay will be available. The company's press release and any non-GAAP reconciliations will also be available on the website.

Members of the news media are welcome on the call in a listen-only mode. Key executives will be made available to members of the news media, time permitting, following the conference call.

The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information and can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Disclaimer

SBG - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 14:00:02 UTC
EPS Revisions
