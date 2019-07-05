Robbins Arroyo LLP : Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by misleading the Federal Communications Commission during its unsuccessful attempt to buy Tribune Media Co. last year. Sinclair is a television broadcasting company in the United States.

View this press release on the firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/sinclair-broadcast-group-inc/

Sinclair Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Sign up for our FREE portfolio monitoring service, Stock Watch.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190705005298/en/