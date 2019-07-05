Log in
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC

(SBGI)
Robbins Arroyo LLP : Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) on Behalf of Shareholders

07/05/2019

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by misleading the Federal Communications Commission during its unsuccessful attempt to buy Tribune Media Co. last year. Sinclair is a television broadcasting company in the United States.

View this press release on the firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/sinclair-broadcast-group-inc/

Sinclair Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Sign up for our FREE portfolio monitoring service, Stock Watch.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
