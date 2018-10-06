SINCLAIR BROADCAST 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Sinclair Broadcast Group

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until October 9, 2018 to
file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SBGI). Investor losses
must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between February 22,
2017 and July 19, 2018. This action is pending in the United States
District Court for the District of Maryland.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of Sinclair and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for
your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact
KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email
(lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-sbgi/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by October 9, 2018.
About the Lawsuit
On July 19, 2018, the FCC released its Order pertaining to Sinclair’s
proposed merger with Tribune Media Company (which the Company called the
“largest acquisition” in its history), finding “a substantial and
material question of fact as to whether Sinclair affirmatively
misrepresented or omitted material facts” regarding whether it had
“attempted to skirt the Commission’s broadcast ownership rules” through
“proposed divestitures [that] were in fact ‘sham’ transactions.” On this
news, the price of Sinclair’s shares plummeted.
