SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC (SBGI)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SINCLAIR BROADCAST 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Sinclair Broadcast Group

10/06/2018 | 04:51am CEST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until October 9, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SBGI). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between February 22, 2017 and July 19, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Sinclair and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-sbgi/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by October 9, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

On July 19, 2018, the FCC released its Order pertaining to Sinclair’s proposed merger with Tribune Media Company (which the Company called the “largest acquisition” in its history), finding “a substantial and material question of fact as to whether Sinclair affirmatively misrepresented or omitted material facts” regarding whether it had “attempted to skirt the Commission’s broadcast ownership rules” through “proposed divestitures [that] were in fact ‘sham’ transactions.” On this news, the price of Sinclair’s shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
