SINCLAIR BROADCAST SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. - SBGI

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
October 9, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities
class action lawsuit against Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS:
SBGI), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 22, 2017
and July 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is
pending in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of Sinclair and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for
your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact
KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email
(lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-sbgi/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action, you must petition the Court by October 9, 2018.
About the Lawsuit
Sinclair and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On July 19, 2018, the Federal Communications Commission released its
Order pertaining to Sinclair’s proposed merger with Tribune Media
Company (which the Company called the “largest acquisition” in its
history), ruling that there was “a substantial and material question of
fact as to whether Sinclair affirmatively misrepresented or omitted
material facts” regarding whether it had “attempted to skirt the
Commission’s broadcast ownership rules” through “proposed divestitures
[that] were in fact ‘sham’ transactions.”
On this news, the price of Sinclair’s shares plummeted.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
