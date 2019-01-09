SK Telecom, Sinclair Broadcast, Harman Working on Automotive TV Platform

By Josh Beckerman



SK Telecom Co. (SKM, 017670.SE), Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) and Harman will collaborate on an automotive platform to provide in-vehicle television service and map updates.

SK and Sinclair said Monday they signed a joint venture agreement to develop products based on the ATSC 3.0 standard, following up on a memorandum of understanding a year ago.

Harman was sold to Samsung Electronics Co. (SSNHZ, 005930.SE) in 2017.

Sinclair formed the ONE Media 3.0 business in 2016 to develop products related to ATSC 3.0.

SK, Sinclair and Harman said Wednesday that they plan to unveil their platform at the National Association of Broadcasters Show in April.

Harman Chief Executive Dinesh Paliwal said in a statement that "today's pervasively connected cars are becoming just one more personalized mobile device that consume data to deliver a maximum safety and reliability and an optimized user experience."

