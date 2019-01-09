Log in
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC (SBGI)
SK Telecom, Sinclair Broadcast, Harman Working on Automotive TV Platform

01/09/2019 | 08:11pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

SK Telecom Co. (SKM, 017670.SE), Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) and Harman will collaborate on an automotive platform to provide in-vehicle television service and map updates.

SK and Sinclair said Monday they signed a joint venture agreement to develop products based on the ATSC 3.0 standard, following up on a memorandum of understanding a year ago.

Harman was sold to Samsung Electronics Co. (SSNHZ, 005930.SE) in 2017.

Sinclair formed the ONE Media 3.0 business in 2016 to develop products related to ATSC 3.0.

SK, Sinclair and Harman said Wednesday that they plan to unveil their platform at the National Association of Broadcasters Show in April.

Harman Chief Executive Dinesh Paliwal said in a statement that "today's pervasively connected cars are becoming just one more personalized mobile device that consume data to deliver a maximum safety and reliability and an optimized user experience."

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) 4.85% 878.0935 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC 0.13% 29.89 Delayed Quote.13.33%
SK TELECOM CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 035 M
EBIT 2018 664 M
Net income 2018 321 M
Finance 2018 734 M
Yield 2018 2,48%
P/E ratio 2018 9,51
P/E ratio 2019 16,11
EV / Sales 2018 0,67x
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
Capitalization 2 767 M
Chart SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 36,9 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Stewart Ripley President & Chief Executive Officer
David Deniston Smith Executive Chairman
Steven M. Marks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lucy A. Rutishauser Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Delbert R. Parks Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC13.33%2 767
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)1.61%164 587
COMCAST CORPORATION4.90%161 189
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP5.11%21 195
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE4.85%21 195
CBS CORPORATION10.64%17 849
