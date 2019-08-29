Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc    SBGI

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC

(SBGI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/29 04:00:06 pm
44.285 USD   -0.03%
04:21pSINCLAIR BROADCAST : Acquires 20% Interest In YES Network
PR
08/29SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/28SINCLAIR BROADCAST : promotes Mark Aitken and Scott Shapiro
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sinclair Broadcast : Acquires 20% Interest In YES Network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 04:21pm EDT

BALTIMORE, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a consortium, led by Yankee Global Enterprises, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. ("Sinclair") (NASDAQ: SBGI) announced that an indirect subsidiary of Diamond Sports Group has acquired a 20% equity interest in the Yankee Entertainment and Sports Network ("YES Network"), valued at approximately $346 million on a total enterprise value of $3.47 billion. In addition, under the YES Network management team, Sinclair will direct the YES Network's traditional and virtual distribution relationships.  

SBG logo

The YES Network is the country's most-watched regional sports network (RSN), broadcasting games, programs and specialty content for the New York Yankees, the Brooklyn Nets, Major League Soccer's New York City FC, and the WNBA's New York Liberty.

"We are excited about partnering with such a renowned franchise as the New York Yankees," commented Chris Ripley, President & CEO of Sinclair. "With this investment, we will have 23 RSN brands, including Marquee with the iconic Chicago Cubs, and 21 RSN brands acquired from the Walt Disney Company last week."

Since its launch in 2002, the YES Network has earned 118 Emmy Awards, and has consistently been ranked as one of the most valuable sports business brands in the world. In addition to televising 128 regular season Yankees games per season, the YES Network also airs pre-and postgame shows; Yankeeography, the Emmy award-winning biography series on past and present Yankees greats; and Yankees Magazine, the weekly magazine show consisting of Yankees highlights, player profiles, behind-the-scenes features and interviews.

The investment was funded as part of Sinclair's initial cash equity capitalization into Diamond Sports Group.

Other investors in the YES Network include: Yankee Global Enterprises, Amazon, RedBird Capital, funds managed by Blackstone's Tactical Opportunities business, and Mubadala Capital. Advisors for Sinclair were Guggenheim and Liontree.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news.  The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sinclair-acquires-20-interest-in-yes-network-300909204.html

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP I
04:21pSINCLAIR BROADCAST : Acquires 20% Interest In YES Network
PR
08/29SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/28SINCLAIR BROADCAST : promotes Mark Aitken and Scott Shapiro
PR
08/27SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Promotes Michael Bouchard To Vice President of Technology S..
PR
08/26SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Completes Acquisition of Regional Sports Networks From Disn..
AQ
08/24Sinclair Seeks More Local Sports Networks -- WSJ
DJ
08/23Communications Services Falls on Risk Aversion -- Communications Services Rou..
DJ
08/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/23SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Finan..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group