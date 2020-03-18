Log in
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(SBGI)
Sinclair Broadcast : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

03/18/2020 | 07:38pm EDT

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC

Reported by

SMITH DAVID D

FORM 4/A

(Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership)

Filed 03/18/20 for the Period Ending 03/17/20

Address

10706 BEAVER DAM ROAD

HUNT VALLEY, MD, 21030

Telephone

4105681500

CIK

0000912752

Symbol

SBGI

SIC Code

4833 - Television Broadcasting Stations

Industry

Broadcasting

Sector

Consumer Cyclicals

Fiscal Year

12/31

http://www.edgar-online.com

© Copyright 2020, EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions. All Rights Reserved.

Distribution and use of this document restricted under EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Terms of Use.

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

SMITH DAVID D

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC

__X__ 10% Owner

[ SBGI ]

__X__ Director

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

Executive Chairman

C/O SINCLAIR BROADCAST

3/17/2020

GROUP, 10706 BEAVER DAM ROAD

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

COCKEYSVILLE, MD 21030

3/17/2020

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Trans.

3A.

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivate

Conversion

Date

Deemed

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

Date, if any

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned Following

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Reported

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Transaction(s)

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

(Instr. 4)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

4)

Class B

G (1)

(2)

(2)

Class B

6280072.227 (3)(4)

Common

$0

3/17/2020

631000

Common

631000

$0

D

Stock

Stock

Class B

Class B

By

A (5)

(2)

(2)

631000 (3)(4)

Irrevocable

Common

$0

3/17/2020

631000

Common

631000

$0

I

Trust/BECS

Stock

Stock

2020 (6)

Class B

G (1)

(2)

(2)

Class B

5549072.227 (3)(4)

Common

$0

3/17/2020

731000

Common

731000

$0

D

Stock

Stock

Class B

Class B

By

A (5)

(2)

(2)

731000 (3)(4)

Irrevocable

Common

$0

3/17/2020

731000

Common

731000

$0

I

Trust/BECS

Stock

Stock

II 2020 (6)

Class B

G (1)

(2)

(2)

Class B

4918072.227 (3)(4)

Common

$0

3/17/2020

631000

Common

631000

$0

D

Stock

Stock

Class B

Class B

By

A (5)

(2)

(2)

631000 (3)(4)

Irrevocable

Common

$0

3/17/2020

631000

Common

631000

$0

I

Trust/DBS

Stock

Stock

2020 (6)

Class B

G (1)

(2)

(2)

Class B

4287072.227 (3)(4)

Common

$0

3/17/2020

631000

Common

631000

$0

D

Stock

Stock

Class B

Class B

By

A (5)

(2)

(2)

631000 (3)(4)

Irrevocable

Common

$0

3/17/2020

631000

Common

631000

$0

I

Trust/JBSS

Stock

Stock

2020 (6)

Class B

G (1)

(2)

(2)

Class B

3656072.227 (3)(4)

Common

$0

3/17/2020

631000

Common

631000

$0

D

Stock

Stock

Class B

Class B

By

A (5)

(2)

(2)

631000 (3)(4)

Irrevocable

Common

$0

3/17/2020

631000

Common

631000

$0

I

Trust/MJSS

Stock

Stock

2020 (6)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Gift to Trust f/b/o Reporting Person's child
  2. The Class B Common Stock is convertible at the Reporting Person's election and has no expiration date.
  3. After giving effect to the transactions reported on the Form 4 filed on March 18, 2020 for the Reporting Person and the transactions reported on this Form 4/A, the Reporting Person directly owns 3,656,072.227 shares of Class B Common Stock.
  4. The Reporting Person also directly owns (i) 756,332 shares of Class A Common Stock, (ii) 12,322.465670 shares of Class A Common Stock held in a 401(k) unitized stock fund, and (iii)346,938 shares of Class A Common Stock issued as Restricted Stock. The Reporting Person indirectly owns (i) 28,160 shares of Class A Common Stock held in separate custodial accounts established by the Reporting Person for the benefit of family members of which the Reporting Person is the custodian, (ii) 338,400 shares of Class A Common Stock held by trusts f/b/o family members of which the Reporting Person is a trustee, (iii) 162,553 shares of Class A Common Stock held by a limited liability company controlled by the Reporting Person, (iv) 654,000 shares of Class A Common Stock held f/b/o David D. Smith Foundation, Inc., which the Reporting Person controls but does not derive any benefit.
  5. Acquired by gift from Reporting Person.
  6. The Reporting Person has the right to substitute the corpus of the trust.

Remarks:

This Form 4/A is Part 2 of 2 of the Form 4 filed for the Reporting Person on March 18, 2020 and is intended to be a continuation of that same Form 4. The additional entries on the Form 4 filed on March 18, 2020 are filed on this Form 4/A.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

SMITH DAVID D

C/O SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP

X

X

Executive Chairman

10706 BEAVER DAM ROAD

COCKEYSVILLE, MD 21030

Signatures

Clinton R. Black, V, Esq., on behalf of David D. Smith, by Power of Attorney

**Signature of Reporting Person

3/18/2020

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

SBG - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 23:37:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 995 M
EBIT 2020 1 319 M
Net income 2020 252 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,46%
P/E ratio 2020 4,64x
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,17x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,17x
Capitalization 1 163 M
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Stewart Ripley President & Chief Executive Officer
David Deniston Smith Executive Chairman
Lucy A. Rutishauser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Delbert R. Parks Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Brian Bark Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.-59.39%1 240
COMCAST CORPORATION-15.01%174 017
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-34.31%168 863
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-36.95%9 559
VIACOMCBS INC.-69.65%8 036
RTL GROUP-27.38%5 387
