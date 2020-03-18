Sinclair Broadcast : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

The Class B Common Stock is convertible at the Reporting Person's election and has no expiration date.
After giving effect to the transactions reported on the Form 4 filed on March 18, 2020 for the Reporting Person and the transactions reported on this Form 4/A, the Reporting Person directly owns 3,656,072.227 shares of Class B Common Stock.
The Reporting Person also directly owns (i) 756,332 shares of Class A Common Stock, (ii) 12,322.465670 shares of Class A Common Stock held in a 401(k) unitized stock fund, and (iii)346,938 shares of Class A Common Stock issued as Restricted Stock. The Reporting Person indirectly owns (i) 28,160 shares of Class A Common Stock held in separate custodial accounts established by the Reporting Person for the benefit of family members of which the Reporting Person is the custodian, (ii) 338,400 shares of Class A Common Stock held by trusts f/b/o family members of which the Reporting Person is a trustee, (iii) 162,553 shares of Class A Common Stock held by a limited liability company controlled by the Reporting Person, (iv) 654,000 shares of Class A Common Stock held f/b/o David D. Smith Foundation, Inc., which the Reporting Person controls but does not derive any benefit.
Acquired by gift from Reporting Person.
The Reporting Person has the right to substitute the corpus of the trust.
Remarks:
This Form 4/A is Part 2 of 2 of the Form 4 filed for the Reporting Person on March 18, 2020 and is intended to be a continuation of that same Form 4. The additional entries on the Form 4 filed on March 18, 2020 are filed on this Form 4/A.
SMITH DAVID D
C/O SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP
X
X
Executive Chairman
10706 BEAVER DAM ROAD
COCKEYSVILLE, MD 21030
Signatures
Clinton R. Black, V, Esq., on behalf of David D. Smith, by Power of Attorney
**Signature of Reporting Person
3/18/2020
Date
