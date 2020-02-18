Log in
Sinclair Broadcast : Announces Corporate Executive Promotions

02/18/2020

BALTIMORE, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), a diversified media company and a leader in local news and sports, announced the following corporate executive promotions.  The announcement was made by Chris Ripley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sinclair.  

SBG logo

  • Lucy Rutishauser promoted to Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer from Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
  • Del Parks promoted to Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer from Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer
  • Don Thompson promoted to Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer from Senior Vice President, Human Resources
  • Scott Shapiro promoted to Senior Vice President/Chief Development Officer from Senior Vice President/Corporate Development

Mr. Ripley commented,  "Lucy, Del, Don and Scott have been stalwarts of the Company, both advocating for and supporting our transformation process.  They epitomize our Company's values of 'Love what you do, Live what you do, and Embrace what you do.'  We are excited to recognize their efforts, execution and strategic insights." 

About Sinclair:
Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sinclair-announces-corporate-executive-promotions-301006631.html

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
