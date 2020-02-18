Sinclair Broadcast : Announces Corporate Executive Promotions

BALTIMORE, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), a diversified media company and a leader in local news and sports, announced the following corporate executive promotions. The announcement was made by Chris Ripley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sinclair.

Lucy Rutishauser promoted to Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer from Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Del Parks promoted to Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer from Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer

Don Thompson promoted to Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer from Senior Vice President, Human Resources

Scott Shapiro promoted to Senior Vice President/Chief Development Officer from Senior Vice President/Corporate Development

Mr. Ripley commented, "Lucy, Del, Don and Scott have been stalwarts of the Company, both advocating for and supporting our transformation process. They epitomize our Company's values of 'Love what you do, Live what you do, and Embrace what you do.' We are excited to recognize their efforts, execution and strategic insights."

