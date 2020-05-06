Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.    SBGI

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(SBGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sinclair Broadcast : Declares $0.20 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 07:36am EDT

BALTIMORE, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B common stock.  The dividend is payable on June 15, 2020, to the holders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2020.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sinclair-declares-0-20-per-share-quarterly-cash-dividend-301053545.html

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP,
07:36aSINCLAIR BROADCAST : Declares $0.20 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
07:31aSINCLAIR BROADCAST : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
04/29SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Names Tige Jones Station Manager in Quincy, IL/Hannibal, MO..
PR
04/23SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Partners With The University Of Maryland School Of Medicine..
PR
04/16BALTIMORE (APRIL 16, 2020) &MDASH; S : SBGI) will report its first quarter 2020 ..
PU
04/16SINCLAIR TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 202 : 30 a.m. (Eastern Time)
PR
04/14SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Project Baltimore Wins Prestigious Investigative Reporters ..
PR
04/06SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Names Chad Conklin General Manager In Seattle, Washington
PR
04/03SINCLAIR BROADCAST : STIRR Launch of COVID-19 News Channel Provides Viewers with..
PR
04/02SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Upgrades Digital Channels Comet, Charge!, and TBD with Addi..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group