Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc    SBGI

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC (SBGI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sinclair Broadcast : FCC report found no 'favoritism' on proposed Sinclair deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 10:52pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Ajit Pai, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, testifies before a Senate Appropriations Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission's inspector general concluded there was no evidence of impropriety relating to the proposed - and now defunct - merger of Sinclair Broadcast Group and Tribune Media Co, the U.S. regulator's chairman said in a statement on Monday.

Two U.S. House Democrats in November last year asked the FCC inspector general to probe whether FCC Chairman Ajit Pai was biased in favor of Sinclair, which is seeking approval of a $3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune.

In a statement, Pai said he was pleased with the finding, adding that the suggestion that he favored any one company was "absurd."

U.S. Representatives Elijah Cummings and Frank Pallone cited FCC decisions that benefited Sinclair, the largest U.S. television broadcast group, and a 2017 news report that the presidential campaign of President Donald Trump had struck a deal with Sinclair for favorable media coverage.

"I'm pleased that the Office of Inspector General has concluded that there was 'no evidence, nor even the suggestion, of impropriety, unscrupulous behavior, favoritism toward Sinclair, or lack of impartiality related to the proposed Sinclair-Tribune merger,'" Pai said.

The FCC Office of Inspector General has not yet released the report, however, and a spokeswoman for Pai said the report's release was at the discretion of the inspector general.

Sinclair announced plans in May 2017 to acquire Tribune's 42 television stations in 33 U.S. markets as well as cable network WGN America, extending its reach to 72 percent of American households.

But the deal was scuttled earlier this month after the Republican-led FCC expressed opposition to the deal, when it questioned Sinclair's candor over the planned sale of some stations, suggesting that Sinclair would effectively retain control over them.

(Reporting by Chris Sanders, Ginger Gibson and David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler and G Crosse)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC -0.68% 29.05 Delayed Quote.-22.59%
TRIBUNE MEDIA CO -0.87% 36.61 Delayed Quote.-13.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP I
11:09pSINCLAIR BROADCAST : FCC report found no 'favouritism' on proposed Sinclair deal
RE
10:52pSINCLAIR BROADCAST : FCC report found no 'favoritism' on proposed Sinclair deal
RE
08/24Brower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 fr..
BU
08/23SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf ..
AC
08/20SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf..
AC
08/17SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf..
AC
08/17M&A lending to U.S. blue-chip firms on summer hiatus
RE
08/17SINCLAIR BROADCAST : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Noti..
PR
08/17White House counsel asked FCC chair about Sinclair Tribune merger status
RE
08/16SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC : SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21CNBC : Local TV stations set for consolidation 
08/16FCC CHAIRMAN : White House called on SBGI/TRCO deal 
08/15Looking Back On A Few Summer Ideas - The Idea Guide 
08/14Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q2 2018 Update 
08/13MERGER ARBITRAGE MONDAYS : August 13, 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 964 M
EBIT 2018 585 M
Net income 2018 245 M
Finance 2018 540 M
Yield 2018 2,48%
P/E ratio 2018 11,95
P/E ratio 2019 14,25
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
EV / Sales 2019 1,98x
Capitalization 2 997 M
Chart SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 36,1 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Stewart Ripley President & Chief Executive Officer
David Deniston Smith Executive Chairman
Steven M. Marks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lucy A. Rutishauser Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Delbert R. Parks Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC-22.59%2 997
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)4.11%166 571
COMCAST CORPORATION-11.84%161 788
SKY52.32%34 282
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP14.80%24 773
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE5.90%24 773
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.