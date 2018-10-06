Log in
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC (SBGI)
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc : DEADLINE TUESDAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

10/06/2018

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. ("Sinclair" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SBGI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The Wall Street Journal reported on July 26, 2018, that the Department of Justice is investigating Sinclair and other independent television station owners to determine if they violated antitrust laws by "coordinat[ing] efforts when their ad sales teams communicated with each other about their performance, potentially leading to higher rates for TV commercials[.]" Based on this report, Sinclair shares fell more than 3% on July 27, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 957 M
EBIT 2018 582 M
Net income 2018 240 M
Finance 2018 543 M
Yield 2018 2,54%
P/E ratio 2018 11,89
P/E ratio 2019 14,24
EV / Sales 2018 0,80x
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
Capitalization 2 918 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 35,1 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Stewart Ripley President & Chief Executive Officer
David Deniston Smith Executive Chairman
Steven M. Marks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lucy A. Rutishauser Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Delbert R. Parks Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC-24.07%2 918
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)8.02%170 706
COMCAST CORPORATION-13.71%158 352
SKY70.55%38 932
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP8.25%23 941
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP19.37%23 941
