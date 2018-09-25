Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc : IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. ("Sinclair" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SBGI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The Wall Street Journal reported on July 26, 2018, that the Department of Justice is investigating Sinclair and other independent television station owners to determine if they violated antitrust laws by "coordinat[ing] efforts when their ad sales teams communicated with each other about their performance, potentially leading to higher rates for TV commercials[.]" Based on this report, Sinclair shares fell more than 3% on July 27, 2018.

