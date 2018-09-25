Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc    SBGI

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC (SBGI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc : IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 02:14am CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. ("Sinclair" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SBGI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/504650/SCHALL.jpg

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The Wall Street Journal reported on July 26, 2018, that the Department of Justice is investigating Sinclair and other independent television station owners to determine if they violated antitrust laws by "coordinat[ing] efforts when their ad sales teams communicated with each other about their performance, potentially leading to higher rates for TV commercials[.]" Based on this report, Sinclair shares fell more than 3% on July 27, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP I
02:14aSINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC : IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT The Schall Law Firm Anno..
AC
09/22SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf ..
AC
09/21ONEMEDIA : -Led Dallas Single Frequency Network Will Be Launching Pad for ATSC 3..
PR
09/21SBGI LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. Investo..
BU
09/20SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC : IMPORTANT INVESTOR DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm ..
AC
09/20SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf ..
AC
09/18SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC : IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm An..
AC
09/18SINCLAIR BROADCAST : and The Salvation Army Partner to “Stand Strong For T..
PU
09/18SINCLAIR BROADCAST : and The Salvation Army Partner to "Stand Strong for the Car..
PR
09/17SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Names Jeff Carroll Vice President of Marketing
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06Tracking Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb's Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
09/06B. Riley downgrades Sinclair on Tribune lawsuit 
08/29Sinclair responds to Tribune suit, files counterclaim 
08/29Sinclair's Problems Are Only Beginning, And Its Valuation Does Not Reflect Th.. 
08/28FCC PROBE : Chairman didn't play favorites with Sinclair deal 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 958 M
EBIT 2018 584 M
Net income 2018 243 M
Finance 2018 540 M
Yield 2018 2,56%
P/E ratio 2018 11,69
P/E ratio 2019 13,98
EV / Sales 2018 0,80x
EV / Sales 2019 1,94x
Capitalization 2 900 M
Chart SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 35,1 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Stewart Ripley President & Chief Executive Officer
David Deniston Smith Executive Chairman
Steven M. Marks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lucy A. Rutishauser Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Delbert R. Parks Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC-25.10%2 900
COMCAST CORPORATION-5.37%173 655
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)2.69%164 192
SKY56.62%35 615
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP16.19%25 334
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE8.83%25 334
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.