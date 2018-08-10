Log in
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. - SBGI

08/10/2018 | 11:50pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. ("Sinclair" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBGI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Sinclair and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On July 26, 2018, post-market, the WallStreet Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether Sinclair, Tribune Media Company, and other independent television station owners had violated antitrust law by "coordinat[ing] efforts when their ad sales teams communicated with each other about their performance, potentially leading to higher rates for TV commercials." On this news, Sinclair's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 27, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
