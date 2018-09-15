Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc    SBGI

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC (SBGI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2018 | 04:16am CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. ("Sinclair" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SBGI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/504650/SCHALL.jpg

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The Wall Street Journal reported on July 26, 2018, that the Department of Justice is investigating Sinclair and other independent television station owners to determine if they violated antitrust laws by "coordinat[ing] efforts when their ad sales teams communicated with each other about their performance, potentially leading to higher rates for TV commercials[.]" Based on this report, Sinclair shares fell more than 3% on July 27, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm

https://www.accesswire.com/512025/IMPORTANT-INVESTOR-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Sinclair-Broadcast-Group-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP I
04:51aSINCLAIR BROADCAST ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $10..
BU
04:16aSINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Cla..
AC
09/13SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf..
AC
09/12SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC : Lawsuit for Investors in Shares of Sinclair Broad..
AC
09/10SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Kicks Off 2018-19 High School Sports Season
PR
09/08SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf..
AC
09/05EXCLUSIVE - TRIBUNE MEDIA IN NEW SAL : sources
RE
09/05SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf ..
AC
09/05Spector, Roseman & Kodroff, P.C. Announces Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against..
BU
09/01SINCLAIR BROADCAST SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06Tracking Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb's Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
09/06B. Riley downgrades Sinclair on Tribune lawsuit 
08/29Sinclair responds to Tribune suit, files counterclaim 
08/29Sinclair's Problems Are Only Beginning, And Its Valuation Does Not Reflect Th.. 
08/28FCC PROBE : Chairman didn't play favorites with Sinclair deal 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 958 M
EBIT 2018 584 M
Net income 2018 243 M
Finance 2018 540 M
Yield 2018 2,60%
P/E ratio 2018 11,50
P/E ratio 2019 13,75
EV / Sales 2018 0,78x
EV / Sales 2019 1,93x
Capitalization 2 854 M
Chart SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 35,1 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Stewart Ripley President & Chief Executive Officer
David Deniston Smith Executive Chairman
Steven M. Marks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lucy A. Rutishauser Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Delbert R. Parks Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC-26.29%2 854
COMCAST CORPORATION-7.52%169 715
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)2.94%164 593
SKY53.75%35 089
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP18.58%24 940
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE4.49%24 940
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.