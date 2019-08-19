Sinclair Broadcast : Names Cathy Jamison Vice President Of Sales Marketing

BALTIMORE, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is pleased to announce that Cathy Jamison has been named Vice President of Sales Marketing of Sinclair's television group. Ms. Jamison will report to Chief Revenue Officer, Rob Weisbord, and will be leading the comprehensive marketing strategy and cross-platform brand building for our sales teams to further drive Sinclair's market-leading position. She will help drive revenue by working closely with Chief Marketing Officers throughout key industries to advertise and market their products utilizing our broadcast and digital brands.

Cathy Jamison is a seasoned marketing and media veteran who has entertainment, brand, and agency experience. Her most recent role, which she began in 2017, was Chief Marketing Officer of a liquor brand start-up where she spearheaded the brand development, growth strategy, package design and public relations. Prior to that, Ms. Jamison was VP of Marketing for Relevent Sports where she worked on the brand development and marketing plans for the International Champions Cup and El Clasico Miami. From 2013 to 2016 she also ran a marketing and branding consultancy for hotels, consumer products, and professional services companies. Ms. Jamison was at FOX from 2007 to 2013 holding various titles and working with FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun. In this role, she oversaw creative direction and developed fully integrated marketing, advertising, and on-air promotional plans for both networks. In addition, she worked closely with professional teams and advertisers, and spearheaded several award-winning initiatives. Ms. Jamison was also a Director of Distribution Marketing for FOX Networks during this period. Ms. Jamison holds her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Florida Atlantic University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cathy to Sinclair and look forward to incorporating her leadership, creativity, and sales brand awareness strategies," Mr. Weisbord said. "Cathy brings a depth of knowledge, experience, an award-winning background and unique understanding of our business through her many years of pioneering high-level marketing initiatives across the country. Her skillset and expertise will elevate our sales brands with advertising agencies and Chief Marketing Officers."

"I am genuinely honored and truly excited to become a part of Sinclair and work with best-in-class leaders to shape the future of media and entertainment sales across Sinclair's expansive portfolio of assets," Ms. Jamison said. "I look forward to working with all our sales, management and creative minds at this pivotal time for Sinclair."

