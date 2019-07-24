Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc    SBGI

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC

(SBGI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sinclair Broadcast : One Media 3.0 And Saankhya Labs Agree To 5G Broadcast/Broadband Cooperative “Direct To Mobile” Network Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 10:35am EDT

July 24, 2019

Media Contact
: Michael Padovano mpadovano@5wpr.com

Contacts: Mark Aitken
President, ONE Media 3.0, LLC.
+1 410 568 1500
maa@onemediallc.com

Preetham Uthaiah
Executive Vice President Marketing, Saankhya Labs, Pvt. Ltd.
Preetham.Uthaiah@saankhyalabs.com
+91 80 4922 1000

ONE MEDIA 3.0 AND SAANKHYA LABS AGREE TO 5G BROADCAST/BROADBAND COOPERATIVE 'DIRECT TO MOBILE' NETWORK DEVELOPMENT

New cooperative network will relieve mobile network congestion with dynamic offload of OTT and live content to 'one-to-many' broadcast (OTA and DTT) networks

BALTIMORE, MD, USA and BENGALURU, INDIA - July 24, 2019 - ONE Media 3.0, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), today announced an agreement with Saankhya Labs, a leader in the development of wireless systems and cognitive Software Defined Radio (SDR) solutions, to accelerate the development of a 5G Next Generation Broadcast Offload Platform.

Read more…BBCS Incubation_FINAL

Disclaimer

SBG - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 14:34:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP I
10:35aSINCLAIR BROADCAST : One Media 3.0 And Saankhya Labs Agree To 5G Broadcast/Broad..
PU
09:32aSINCLAIR BROADCAST : ONE Media 3.0 And Saankhya Labs Agree To 5G Broadcast/Broad..
PR
07/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/18SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Prices Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes and Senior ..
PR
07/18Communications Services Down as Neflix Weighs -- Communications Services Roun..
DJ
07/18SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Completes Largest Junk-Bond Sale Since 2016
DJ
07/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/18SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Set to Complete Largest Junk Bond Sale Since 2016
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 063 M
EBIT 2019 522 M
Net income 2019 255 M
Debt 2019 3 016 M
Yield 2019 1,46%
P/E ratio 2019 19,8x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,60x
EV / Sales2020 2,18x
Capitalization 4 961 M
Chart SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 74,43  $
Last Close Price 54,30  $
Spread / Highest target 65,7%
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Stewart Ripley President & Chief Executive Officer
David Deniston Smith Executive Chairman
Steven M. Marks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lucy A. Rutishauser Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Delbert R. Parks Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC106.15%4 961
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)28.83%254 225
COMCAST CORPORATION30.16%201 159
CBS CORPORATION14.39%18 767
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP7.15%12 660
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE23.82%8 919
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group