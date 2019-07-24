Sinclair Broadcast : One Media 3.0 And Saankhya Labs Agree To 5G Broadcast/Broadband Cooperative “Direct To Mobile” Network Development

July 24, 2019
ONE MEDIA 3.0 AND SAANKHYA LABS AGREE TO 5G BROADCAST/BROADBAND COOPERATIVE 'DIRECT TO MOBILE' NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
New cooperative network will relieve mobile network congestion with dynamic offload of OTT and live content to 'one-to-many' broadcast (OTA and DTT) networks
BALTIMORE, MD, USA and BENGALURU, INDIA - July 24, 2019 - ONE Media 3.0, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), today announced an agreement with Saankhya Labs, a leader in the development of wireless systems and cognitive Software Defined Radio (SDR) solutions, to accelerate the development of a 5G Next Generation Broadcast Offload Platform.
