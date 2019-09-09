Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc    SBGI

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC

(SBGI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sinclair Broadcast : Promotes Kathan Jager To General Manager In Sioux City, IA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 11:50am EDT

SIOUX CITY, Iowa, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that Kathan Jager has been promoted to General Manager for KPTH (FOX) in Sioux City, Iowa.  Ms. Jager will also be responsible for the oversight of Sinclair's provision of services to KMEG (CBS) under a joint sales agreement.  The announcement was made by Steve Marks, EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Sinclair's television group.

SBG logo

In making the announcement, Mr. Marks said, "We are happy to promote Kathan to General Manager. With over 30 years in media and all of those years in the Sioux City market, Kathan is extremely well suited to take the helm and will undoubtedly have an impact on the community, our viewers, advertisers and the station."

"I am honored to be asked to the lead the team at KMEG/KPTH," commented Ms. Jager. "This is a group of outstanding professionals that make a daily positive influence in the communities we serve.  We will continue to strive to bring excellent reporting and customer service to our clients and viewers."

Ms. Jager has served as General Sales Manager and National Sales Manager at KMEG/KPTH, since 2012.  Prior to that, she was Senior Account Executive at KCAU for 10 years and Local and National Sales Manager at the Sioux City Journal for 16 years.  She also serves as an Ambassador for the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, a role for which she has volunteered for 15 years.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news.  The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sinclair-promotes-kathan-jager-to-general-manager-in-sioux-city-ia-300914179.html

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP I
11:50aSINCLAIR BROADCAST : Promotes Kathan Jager To General Manager In Sioux City, IA
PR
09/03SINCLAIR BROADCAST : ATSC 3.0 Field Tests Prove Out High-Quality Video to Fixed ..
PR
08/30Communications Services Down as Traders Hedge on M&A -- Communications Servic..
DJ
08/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BNP Paribas, Vivendi, Air France KLM, Renault, Apple, July..
08/29Walt Disney Co. Sells Interest in YES Network
DJ
08/29SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Acquires 20% Interest In YES Network
PR
08/29SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/28SINCLAIR BROADCAST : promotes Mark Aitken and Scott Shapiro
PR
08/27SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Promotes Michael Bouchard To Vice President of Technology S..
PR
08/26SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Completes Acquisition of Regional Sports Networks From Disn..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group