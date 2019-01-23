Sinclair Broadcast : Taps Ameshia Cross to Anchor New Commentary Segment, ‘Cross Point'

January 23, 2019
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP TAPS AMESHIA CROSS TO ANCHOR NEW COMMENTARY SEGMENT, 'CROSS POINT'
Baltimore, Maryland (January 23, 2019) - Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced it is hiring Ameshia Cross to produce and host a new, daily commentary segment, 'Cross Point with Ameshia Cross.' As programming like 'Connect to Congress' continues to garner high engagement and strong reception among viewers, the addition of Ms. Cross will expand the repertoire of contributors and provide another perspective to the issues discussed in Boris Epshteyn's 'Bottom Line with Boris.'
