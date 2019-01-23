Log in
Sinclair Broadcast : Taps Ameshia Cross to Anchor New Commentary Segment, ‘Cross Point'

01/23/2019 | 09:09pm EST

January 23, 2019

Media Contact:
Robert Fordrford@5wpr.com

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP TAPS AMESHIA CROSS TO ANCHOR NEW COMMENTARY SEGMENT, 'CROSS POINT'

Baltimore, Maryland (January 23, 2019) - Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced it is hiring Ameshia Cross to produce and host a new, daily commentary segment, 'Cross Point with Ameshia Cross.' As programming like 'Connect to Congress' continues to garner high engagement and strong reception among viewers, the addition of Ms. Cross will expand the repertoire of contributors and provide another perspective to the issues discussed in Boris Epshteyn's 'Bottom Line with Boris.'

Disclaimer

SBG - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 02:08:04 UTC
