Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.    SBGI

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC.

(SBGI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sinclair Broadcast : Union Disclaims Interest In KHQA In Quincy, Illinois

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 05:41pm EDT

QUINCY, Ill., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced today that it received notice from The International Chemical Workers Union (ICWU) disclaiming interest in representing employees that provide services to KHQA. After representing employees for over seven (7) years, the ICWU notified the CBS affiliate that due to "a lack of interest from bargaining unit employees," it will no longer represent the bargaining unit. The most recent contract covered a three (3) year period ending October 19, 2019.

SBG logo

"We are grateful for the trust our people put in us and we believe this is the result of our culture, the benefits provided by Sinclair and the many opportunities we have within the company causing employees to see no value in a third party representing their interests," commented Sharon Merrell, General Manager of KHQA.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-disclaims-interest-in-khqa-in-quincy-illinois-300936898.html

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP,
05:41pSINCLAIR BROADCAST : Union Disclaims Interest In KHQA In Quincy, Illinois
PR
10/09SINCLAIR TO REPORT THIRD QUARTER 201 : 30am (Eastern Time)
PR
09/26SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Names Michael R. Nurse General Manager in Dayton, Ohio
PR
09/20SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Millions Of Viewers Across The United States Could Be Depri..
PR
09/18SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Dielectric Recognized In 2019 Best Places To Work In Maine
PU
09/18SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Dielectric Recognized in 2019 Best Places to Work in Maine
PR
09/16SINCLAIR BROADCAST : ‘Full Measure With Sharyl Attkisson' Returns For Fift..
PU
09/16SINCLAIR BROADCAST : 'Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson' Returns for Fifth Seas..
PR
09/09SINCLAIR BROADCAST : Promotes Kathan Jager To General Manager In Sioux City, IA
PR
09/03SINCLAIR BROADCAST : ATSC 3.0 Field Tests Prove Out High-Quality Video to Fixed ..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group