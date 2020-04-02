Sinclair Broadcast : Upgrades Digital Channels Comet, Charge!, and TBD with Additional Programming

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI), today announced that it would be making significant changes to content across three, company-owned networks, including Comet, Charge!, and TBD. The channels, which are available to the vast majority of households across the U.S., will now carry some of the most popular classic television series, as well as TBD's first-ever original series, The Link. The new programming will go live to the channels' wide over-the-air-distribution as well as across streaming, cable and satellite services beginning April 6, 2020. Streaming options include STIRR, Sinclair's free, ad-supported streaming service.

Comet, the science-fiction focused channel, will be adding Battlestar Galactica (2004), Quantum Leap, Sliders, and Rod Serling's Night Gallery to its lineup. This further establishes the channel's status as one of the leading free sources for sci-fi fan favorites and cult classics.

Charge!, which focuses on action and adventure programming, will offer the mega hits Magnum PI and Knight Rider to audiences, bolstering an already impressive lineup that includes CHiPS, and Walker, Texas Ranger. In addition, beginning on April 5, Charge! will air marathons of the first five installments of America's favorite fighter with the Rocky film franchise each weekend throughout April.

Finally, TBD, a channel that offers internet-based series and other digital content, will soon air TBD's first-ever original series, The Link. The show will feature host, influencer and parkour athlete Lorena Abreu as she brings viewers some of the most hilarious viral videos. The Link will premiere on April 11.

"We've built the Sinclair brand on the promise of providing audiences with high impact, high quality programming across all of our outlets," said Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley. "By adding these proven and popular fan favorites to our free to air entertainment channels we're continuing to deliver on that promise."

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net .

