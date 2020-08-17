Sinclair Broadcast : Wins 32 Coveted National Capital Chesapeake Bay Emmy Awards

BALTIMORE, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) congratulates its stations WBFF (Baltimore, MD) and WJLA (Washington, DC) for being honored with a total of 32 Emmy Awards at the annual National Capital Chesapeake Bay Emmy Awards, with WBFF in Baltimore receiving 19 awards and WJLA in Washington, DC receiving 13 awards. Consistently recognized for its excellence in television, Sinclair newsrooms have won a total of 55 Regional Emmy Awards to-date in 2020.

"We are humbled that WBFF and WJLA have been recognized for such high honors within the television industry. Receiving a combined total of 32 awards truly demonstrates the dedication and hard work our team of journalists puts into delivering in-depth, impactful news – especially during these difficult times," said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News for Sinclair. "With a continued commitment to providing our communities with accurate, best-in-class news coverage, we look forward to seeing even more outstanding success through the remainder of this year, and beyond."

Among the awards received, WBFF's investigative team, Project Baltimore, won four awards in categories including Continuing Coverage; Investigative Report-Series; Feature News Report-Serious Series; and Crime Program Feature Segment. Most notably, thanks to the work of Project Baltimore, a Baltimore City Circuit Judge ruled against the city school board for not providing documents in an internal investigation into grade fixing allegations. WBFF's City in Crisis daily coverage also won in the category of Public/Current/Community Affairs Program, as well as for its documentary.

WJLA anchor Jonathan Elias won two awards for his outstanding news coverage in the News Anchor and Newscast categories, and the station's Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly won for his leading weather forecasting. WJLA also earned the Regional Emmy Award for Overall Excellence in Television Broadcasting.

Additional winning categories for WBFF and WJLA include: Arts & Entertainment (WBFF), Health and Science (WBFF), Politics and Government (WBFF), Education and Schools (WBFF), News Editor (WBFF), General Assignment Reporter (WBFF), News Photographer (WBFF), General Assignment Report (WJLA), Feature News Report (WJLA), Evening Newscast, Health and Science (WJLA), Military (WJLA), Religion (WJLA), Sports (WJLA), Interview and discussion (WJLA), News Editor (WJLA) and Video Journalist (WJLA).

The full list of winners can be viewed at the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences website.

