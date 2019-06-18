Sinclair Broadcast : Wins Four RTDNA National Edward R. Murrow Awards

BALTIMORE, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) congratulates three of its news stations – KATV (Little Rock, AK), WGME (Portland, ME) and WRGB (Albany, NY) – for winning prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Awards, one of the highest honors in journalism. In addition, Sinclair's National Desk was awarded for its excellent work in digital storytelling. These awards serve to reinforce Sinclair's commitment to delivering hard-hitting local news that impacts the communities it serves across the country.

"We are immensely proud of the exceptional work that our news teams produce daily. Their commitment to excellence and storytelling is what continues to set Sinclair apart from our competitors," said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News for Sinclair. "Our work speaks volumes, and in the end, the most important award is the support and trust of our viewers."

KATV in Little Rock received the award for Best Newscast for its coverage of a deadly bus crash in Saline County. The KATV team offered viewers compelling and well-produced coverage that displayed powerful images and gripping sound, constantly pushing to offer viewers the 'how' and 'why' of the story.

WRGB in Albany was honored for its Continuing Coverage of a tragic limousine accident that killed 20 people. Covering every aspect of the story, the news team did a deep dive into the limousine company, as well as into existing state safety standards that played a role in the crash. By working with its Sinclair-owned and operated sister stations in upstate New York, WRGB was able to leverage immense resources to ensure residents were updated regularly.

In Portland, WGME won the Innovation Award for its ongoing use of "weather on the go" and mobile green screen technology to enhance the station's presentation. As an example, WGME's meteorologists presented the weather on ice skates while playing a game of hockey. While the initiative originated from its Sinclair sister station WSYX in Columbus, OH, WGME took it to a new level, offering viewers creative ways to receive weather updates.

Lastly, Sinclair's National Desk, formerly Circa, won for Sports Reporting, highlighting a natural sound piece about rodeo athletes who ride without insurance. Utilizing beautiful images to tell a visually captivating story, the National Desk provided viewers with a strong contextual feel.

The full list of winners can be viewed at the Radio Television Digital News Association website.

