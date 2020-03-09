Log in
Sinclair Broadcast : and the Salvation Army Partner to Assist Nashville Communities Affected by Powerful Tornadoes

03/09/2020 | 12:17pm EDT

BALTIMORE, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) today announced its "Stand Nashville Strong" initiative, in partnership with the Salvation Army, to aid ongoing disaster relief efforts for the victims of last week's devastating tornadoes in Tennessee. On March 10th, Sinclair will hold a Day of Giving to encourage viewers across the nation to donate and help Nashville residents rebuild their communities. All Sinclair-owned stations will come together to engage in on-air, digital and social media efforts to support this effort, and the company itself will match up to $25,000.

"As a local broadcaster, it is our responsibility to provide our viewers with critical information and updates during times of disaster. At Sinclair, we also believe that it is our responsibility to assist our communities in the aftermath," said Scott Livingston, Sinclair's Senior Vice President of News. "Donations to the "Stand Nashville Strong" relief fund — whether large or small — will make a tremendous difference in the lives of our neighbors who have lost so much." 

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, two tornadoes left a path of destruction across four counties in Middle Tennessee, resulting in multiple injuries and fatalities. The local Sinclair station, WZTV – FOX 17 News, worked tirelessly to keep viewers informed, providing 34 hours of continuous coverage.

"I extend my sincerest gratitude to those at WZTV – FOX 17 News for providing around-the-clock coverage for local Nashville communities during a time of uncertainty and distress," said Chris Ripley, Sinclair's President and CEO. "We are fortunate to have employees who uphold Sinclair's dedication to deliver the most up-to-date news in the face of a crisis."  

Over the last two years, Sinclair has worked with the Salvation Army to aid in multiple relief efforts, including the 2018 Carr Fire in California, the Midwest Bomb Cyclone, and Hurricanes Florence and Michael. Collectively, these efforts have raised nearly $800,000, which includes Sinclair's own donations of $175,000.

As Nashville reels from the impact of the tornadoes, Sinclair will continue to provide viewers with up-to-date coverage as developments occur. Beginning on March 6th, donations for the "Stand Nashville Strong" relief fund can be made at https://salarmy.us/SinclairCares.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.
Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sinclair-broadcast-group-and-the-salvation-army-partner-to-assist-nashville-communities-affected-by-powerful-tornadoes-301019886.html

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
