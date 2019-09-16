Log in
Sinclair Broadcast : 'Full Measure With Sharyl Attkisson' Returns For Fifth Season

0
09/16/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

September 16, 2019

Media Contact:
Michael Padovanompadovano@5wpr.com

SINCLAIR'S 'FULL MEASURE WITH SHARYL ATTKISSON' RETURNS FOR FIFTH SEASON
Airing Sunday mornings, investigative news program reaches nearly 700,000 households weekly

BALTIMORE, MD (September 16, 2019) - Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) ('Sinclair') proudly kicked-off its fifth season of 'Full Measure' on Sept. 8, hosted by Emmy award-winning investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson.

Read more…Sharyl Attkisson Release-FINAL

Disclaimer

SBG - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 23:31:02 UTC
EPS Revisions
