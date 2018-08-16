Sinclair Broadcast : statement on the importance of a free press

August 15, 2018

Sinclair Broadcast Group's News division is a firm believer in the importance of the First Amendment.

We believe the framers of our Constitution wanted a 'free press' in order to provide a 'check' on our government.

Thomas Jefferson wrote, 'Our liberty cannot be guarded but by the freedom of the press.'

We agree, and it is for that reason that we take our role in society very seriously.

Each of our 73 news operations is proud to execute what we call 'accountability journalism' where the powerful are held accountable to the people.

We believe part of our role as journalists is to ensure that those holding the reins of power, whether in government or business, are held to account to the people that they govern, lead and serve.

As free journalists, we expect that society will hold us to the same standards of accountability, honesty and ethics that we challenge other to live by.

We must report facts, objectively, in a pursuit of truth.

That is our mission.