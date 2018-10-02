Sinclair Chief Says Partner Needed to Buy All Fox Sports Networks From Disney -- Bloomberg

Log in
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC (SBGI)

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC (SBGI)
News 
10/02/2018 | 11:09pm CEST

-- The top executive of Sinclair Broadcast Group said the company would need the help of a private equity firm if it were to make a bid for the 22 regional sports networks Walt Disney will sell as that company takes over Fox, Bloomberg reports Tuesday.

-- Christopher Ripley called the sports networks "a very interesting fit," but also said "If you're doing the whole thing, you'd have to take on a private equity partner," the report said.

-- Mr. Riley also said Sinclair was "absolutely in the market" to acquire more TV stations, adding "We're actively looking at opportunities as we speak," the report said.

-- 21st Century Fox Inc. and News Corp, owner of this newswire, share common ownership.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-10-02/sinclair-mulls-tapping-private-equity-to-buy-fox-sports-networks?srnd=premium

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC 2.14% 28.62 Delayed Quote.-25.97%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX 0.74% 46.55 Delayed Quote.33.83%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 1.22% 117.66 Delayed Quote.8.12%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 957 M
EBIT 2018 582 M
Net income 2018 240 M
Finance 2018 543 M
Yield 2018 2,59%
P/E ratio 2018 11,68
P/E ratio 2019 13,98
EV / Sales 2018 0,79x
EV / Sales 2019 1,93x
Capitalization 2 866 M
Chart SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 35,1 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Stewart Ripley President & Chief Executive Officer
David Deniston Smith Executive Chairman
Steven M. Marks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lucy A. Rutishauser Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Delbert R. Parks Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC-25.97%2 866
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)8.12%172 877
COMCAST CORPORATION-11.31%162 750
SKY70.55%38 642
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP8.19%24 071
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE8.74%24 071
