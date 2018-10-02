Sinclair Chief Says Partner Needed to Buy All Fox Sports Networks From Disney -- Bloomberg

-- The top executive of Sinclair Broadcast Group said the company would need the help of a private equity firm if it were to make a bid for the 22 regional sports networks Walt Disney will sell as that company takes over Fox, Bloomberg reports Tuesday.

-- Christopher Ripley called the sports networks "a very interesting fit," but also said "If you're doing the whole thing, you'd have to take on a private equity partner," the report said.

-- Mr. Riley also said Sinclair was "absolutely in the market" to acquire more TV stations, adding "We're actively looking at opportunities as we speak," the report said.

-- 21st Century Fox Inc. and News Corp, owner of this newswire, share common ownership.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-10-02/sinclair-mulls-tapping-private-equity-to-buy-fox-sports-networks?srnd=premium

