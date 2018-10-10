Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc    SBGI

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC (SBGI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sinclair To Report Third Quarter 2018 Results On November 7, 2018 At 7:30am (Eastern Time)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 12:39am CEST

BALTIMORE, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) will report its third quarter 2018 earnings results at 7:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. ET.

SBG logo

The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.sbgi.net under "Investors/ Webcasts."  The dial-in number for the earnings call is 877-407-8033.

If you plan to participate on the conference call, please call two minutes prior to the start time and tell the conference operator that the subject of the conference is the "Sinclair Earnings Conference Call."

If you cannot listen to the live webcast or participate in the live conference call, a replay of the call and the earnings release will be available on Sinclair Broadcast Group's web site at www.sbgi.net. This will be the only venue through which a replay will be available. 

Members of the news media will be welcome on the call in a listen-only mode.  Key executives will be made available to members of the news media, time permitting, following the conference call.

The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information and can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sinclair-to-report-third-quarter-2018-results-on-november-7-2018-at-730am-eastern-time-300728227.html

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP I
12:39aSINCLAIR TO REPORT THIRD QUARTER 201 : 30am (Eastern Time)
PR
10/09SINCLAIR BROADCAST 24 HOUR DEADLINE : Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFile..
BU
10/08DICELLO LEVITT & CASEY : Files Suit on Behalf of Bon-Ton Against Media Conglomer..
BU
10/06SINCLAIR BROADCAST 96 HOUR DEADLINE : Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Lou..
BU
10/02Sinclair Chief Says Partner Needed to Buy All Fox Sports Networks From Disney..
DJ
10/02NOTICE ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsui..
PR
09/26SINCLAIR BROADCAST : and the Salvation Army Combine to Raise Over $230,000 for V..
PR
09/21ONEMEDIA : -Led Dallas Single Frequency Network Will Be Launching Pad for ATSC 3..
PR
09/21SBGI LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. Investo..
BU
09/18SINCLAIR BROADCAST : and The Salvation Army Partner to “Stand Strong For T..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/03Sinclair weights P-E partnership to buy Fox sports nets 
09/06Tracking Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb's Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
09/06B. Riley downgrades Sinclair on Tribune lawsuit 
08/29Sinclair responds to Tribune suit, files counterclaim 
08/29Sinclair's Problems Are Only Beginning, And Its Valuation Does Not Reflect Th.. 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.