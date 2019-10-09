Log in
Sinclair to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 6, 2019 at 7:30am (Eastern Time)

0
10/09/2019 | 11:02am EDT

BALTIMORE, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) will report its third quarter 2019 earnings results at 7:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. ET.

SBG logo

The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.sbgi.net under "Investors/ Webcasts." The dial-in number for the earnings call is 888-428-7458.

If you plan to participate on the conference call, please call two minutes prior to the start time and tell the conference operator that the subject of the conference is the "Sinclair Earnings Conference Call."

If you cannot listen to the live webcast or participate in the live conference call, a replay of the call and the earnings release will be available on Sinclair Broadcast Group's web site at www.sbgi.net. This will be the only venue through which a replay will be available.

Members of the news media will be welcome on the call in a listen-only mode. Key executives will be made available to members of the news media, time permitting, following the conference call.

The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information and can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sinclair-to-report-third-quarter-2019-results-on-november-6-2019-at-730am-eastern-time-300934768.html

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
