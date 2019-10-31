Log in
SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.    6507   JP3375400003

SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.

(6507)
Sinfonia Technology : Upcoming event page updated.

10/31/2019 | 11:02pm EDT

Past Events



Booth No. Hall 98 AH20
Exhibits
  • Parts feeders
  • Sliding feeder
  • Lifting magnet
  • Portable Selwelder※
  • Automatic resistance seam welder※
  • Induction Heater※
    （※SINFONIA ENGINEERING CO., LTD.）


Booth No. Hall C2　C7503
Exhibits
  • Parts feeder
  • Vibrating screen
  • Water resistant electromagnetic feeder
  • Lifting magnet
  • Ground Support Equipment
  • Electromagnetic clutches and brakes
  • LOW HEAD MICRO HYDRO POWER GENERATING SYSTEM
  • Portable Selwelder※
  • TIG Liner※
    (※SINFONIA ENGINEERING CO., LTD.)


Booth No. West Hall 4　6174
Exhibits
  • N2 EFEM
  • Vacuum Transporting Robot
  • Vacuum Platform
  • Vacuum Linear Transport Unit
  • N2 purge 300mm FOUP LOAD PORT SELOP-8
  • 300/200mm Autoswitching LOAD PORT SELOP-7
  • DD motor

Disclaimer

Sinfonia Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 03:01:14 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 90 750 M
EBIT 2020 5 050 M
Net income 2020 3 550 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,98%
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
P/E ratio 2021 8,49x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,44x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,42x
Capitalization 39 873 M
Technical analysis trends SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 450,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 341,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kozo Furutani President & Representative Director
Shozo Buto Chairman
Fuminori Saito Director, Head-Compliance & Personnel
Shigehisa Tsunemitsu Director & Senior Head-Sales Operations
Yoshiaki Takahashi Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.5.42%370
ABB LTD12.33%45 036
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-5.18%9 389
ABB INDIA LTD10.19%4 325
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-23.49%2 939
TECO ELECTRIC MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%1 729
