Sinfonia Technology : Upcoming event page updated.

Past Events
Booth No.
Hall 98 AH20
Exhibits
Parts feeders
Sliding feeder
Lifting magnet
Portable Selwelder※
Automatic resistance seam welder※
Induction Heater※
（※SINFONIA ENGINEERING CO., LTD.）
Booth No.
Hall C2 C7503
Exhibits
Parts feeder
Vibrating screen
Water resistant electromagnetic feeder
Lifting magnet
Ground Support Equipment
Electromagnetic clutches and brakes
LOW HEAD MICRO HYDRO POWER GENERATING SYSTEM
Portable Selwelder※
TIG Liner※
(※SINFONIA ENGINEERING CO., LTD.)
Booth No.
West Hall 4 6174
Exhibits
N
2 EFEM
Vacuum Transporting Robot
Vacuum Platform
Vacuum Linear Transport Unit
N
2 purge 300mm FOUP LOAD PORT SELOP-8
300/200mm Autoswitching LOAD PORT SELOP-7
DD motor
