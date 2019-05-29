Sinfonia Technology : Notice of the 95th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of non-Japanese shareholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. Securities identification code: 6507 June 5, 2019 To our shareholders: Fuminori Saito President SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 1-30, Shibadaimon 1-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan Notice of the 95th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders You are cordially invited to attend the 95th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (the "Company"), which will be held as described below. If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet. We ask that you please exercise your voting rights after reviewing the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders by no later than 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 (Japan Standard Time). Meeting Details Date and time: Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Japan Standard Time) Venue: Shiba NBF Tower 7F (The Company's meeting room) 1-30, Shibadaimon 1-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan 3. Purposes: Items to be reported: Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 95th Term (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019), as well as the results of audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Auditors Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 95th Term (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) Items to be resolved: Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of surplus Proposal No. 2: Election of eight (8) Directors Proposal No. 3: Adoption of performance-linked stock compensation system for directors Please submit the enclosed voting form to the reception of the venue when you attend the meeting. If you are attending as a proxy, please submit a letter of proxy together with the voting form to the reception of the venue. (Eligibility to be a proxy is limited to one shareholder with voting rights according to the Articles of Incorporation.)

Among the documents that must be submitted when giving notice of this meeting, the notes to the consolidated financial statements and the notes to the non-consolidated financial statements are published on the website of the Company (http://www.sinfo-t.jp/ir/stockholder.htm) on the Internet under the provisions in law and Article 17 of the Articles of Incorporation. Therefore, they are not given in the attached "95th Term Business Report." Accordingly, the consolidated financial statements and non-consolidated financial statements given in the attached "95th Term Business Report" are part of the consolidated financial statements and non-consolidated financial statements audited when the audit report was prepared by Accounting Auditors and the Corporate Auditors.

We will post any changes made to Reference Documents the General Meeting of Shareholders, business report, consolidated financial statements and non-consolidated financial statements on the website of the Company (http://www.sinfo-t.jp/ir/stockholder.htm).

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders Proposals and Reference Information Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of surplus Under its basic policy to provide dividends in a continuous and stable manner, the Company proposes the following year-end dividends for the fiscal year under review, taking into account the Company's business performance and financial condition, among other factors. Matters related to year-end dividends Allocation of dividend property to shareholders and total amount thereof 40 yen per common share of the Company

Total amount of dividends: 1,189,359,640 yen (Note) On October 1, 2018, the Company conducted a five -for-one reverse stock split of its common stock. When converting the year-end dividend amount in the previous fiscal year to reflect said stock consolidation, this is the equivalent of 35 yen per share. As such, this represents substantially 5 yen increase (YoY) in the year-end dividend for the fiscal year under review. Effective date of distribution of dividends of surplus June 28, 2019 － 3 －

Proposal No. 2: Election of eight (8) Directors The term of eight (8) Directors expires at the close of this General Meeting of Shareholders. As a result, the Company proposes that eight (8) Directors be elected. The candidates for Directors are as follows: No. Name Career summary, positions and responsibilities, and Number of the Company's shares (Date of birth) significant concurrent positions outside the Company owned April 1970 Joined the Company [Reelection] June 2003 Director of the Company Shozo Buto June 2005 Managing Director of the Company June 2007 Senior Managing Director of the Company (July 19, 1947) June 2009 President of the Company 37,300 June 2015 Chairman of the Company (present position) Attendance at Board of 1 June 2018 In charge of Research & Development Center and Directors' Meetings: the Medical Engineering Center (present position) 14/14 (100%) [Reasons for nomination of candidate for Director] Mr. Buto has led the Company's management as President since June 2009, and in June 2015 he was appointed Chairman. In his role as Director, he has contributed to the reinforcement of the supervisory function and securing of the effectiveness of the Board of Directors. The Company proposes his continued election as Director after determining he is qualified to make contributions to the supervision of business execution and perpetual enhancements in corporate value by utilizing his wealth of experience and knowledge. [Reelection] April 1977 Joined the Company June 2008 Director of the Company Fuminori Saito June 2011 Managing Director of the Company June 2012 Director & Senior Officer of the Company (February 11, 1954) 25,000 June 2016 Director & Executive Officer of the Company Attendance at Board of June 2018 President of the Company (present position) Directors' Meetings: 2 14/14 (100%) [Reasons for nomination of candidate for Director] After serving as a Director at the Company, in June 2018 Mr. Saito assumed the position of President of the Company, through which he leads management to achieve sustainable growth in our corporate value. The Company proposes his continued election as Director after determining he is qualified to make contributions to the supervision of business execution and perpetual enhancements in corporate value by utilizing his wealth of experience and knowledge. － 4 －

No. Name Career summary, positions and responsibilities, and Number of the Company's shares (Date of birth) significant concurrent positions outside the Company owned April 1978 Joined Kobe Steel, Ltd. April 2011 Joined the Company June 2012 Officer of the Company [Reelection] June 2014 Senior Officer of the Company Shin Kawahisa June 2015 Director of the Company (present position) June 2018 Executive Officer and General Manager of the (October 25, 1955) Global Business Development Center and in 14,400 Attendance at Board of charge of the Sales Operations Administration Directors' Meetings: Department, sales companies, branches, and sales 3 offices, and general supervisor of the 14/14 (100%) Procurement Center, Business Process Innovation Department, Human Resources Department, Management Planning Department, Legal Department, Company-wide Compliance and WAY Promotion Project (present position) [Reasons for nomination of candidate for Director] Mr. Kawahisa contributed to operations of the Company, including as a business division supervisor, and currently contributes as Director in charge of realizing its global business strategy and playing a key role in management. The Company proposes his continued election as Director after determining he is qualified to make contributions to the supervision of business execution and perpetual enhancements in corporate value by utilizing his wealth of experience and knowledge. [Reelection] April 1978 Joined the Company June 2012 Officer of the Company Shinichi Hirano June 2016 Senior Officer of the Company (present position) June 2017 Director of the Company (present position) (May 2, 1955) 11,700 June 2018 General Manager of the Electrical Products & Attendance at Board of Systems Division and, in charge of the division's Directors' Meetings: 4 clean transportation equipment business (present 14/14 (100%) position) [Reasons for nomination of candidate for Director] Mr. Hirano is currently contributing to the Company as Director in charge of realizing the Company's business strategy, following his involvement in management as an Officer. The Company proposes his continued election as Director after determining he is qualified to make contributions to the supervision of business execution and perpetual enhancements in corporate value by utilizing his wealth of experience and knowledge. [Reelection] April 1982 Joined the Company Toshio Miki June 2012 Senior Officer of the Company June 2016 President of SINFONIA SHOJI Co., Ltd. (January 31, 1959) 10,100 June 2016 Resigned from Officer of the Company Attendance at Board of June 2018 Senior Officer of the Company, General Manager Directors' Meetings: 5 of the Electronics & Precision Products Division 10/10 (100%) (present position) [Reasons for nomination of candidate for Director] Mr. Miki is currently achieving results as the President of a subsidiary following his involvement in management as an Officer of the Company and contributes as Director in charge of realizing business strategy. The Company proposes his election as Director after determining he is qualified to make contributions to the supervision of business execution and perpetual enhancements in corporate value by utilizing his wealth of experience and knowledge. － 5 －

