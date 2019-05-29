Log in
SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY CO LTD    6507   JP3375400003

SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY CO LTD

(6507)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sinfonia Technology : Notice of the 95th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

0
05/29/2019 | 02:29am EDT

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of non-Japanese shareholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities identification code: 6507

June 5, 2019

To our shareholders:

Fuminori Saito

President

SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

1-30, Shibadaimon 1-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Notice of the 95th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

You are cordially invited to attend the 95th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (the "Company"), which will be held as described below.

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet. We ask that you please exercise your voting rights after reviewing the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders by no later than 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 (Japan Standard Time).

Meeting Details

  1. Date and time: Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Japan Standard Time)
  2. Venue:Shiba NBF Tower 7F (The Company's meeting room)

1-30, Shibadaimon 1-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

3. Purposes:

Items to be reported:

  1. Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 95th Term (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019), as well as the results of audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Auditors
  2. Non-ConsolidatedFinancial Statements for the 95th Term (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)

Items to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1:

Appropriation of surplus

Proposal No. 2:

Election of eight (8) Directors

Proposal No. 3:

Adoption of performance-linked stock compensation system for directors

  • Please submit the enclosed voting form to the reception of the venue when you attend the meeting. If you are attending as a proxy, please submit a letter of proxy together with the voting form to the reception of the venue. (Eligibility to be a proxy is limited to one shareholder with voting rights according to the Articles of Incorporation.)
  • Among the documents that must be submitted when giving notice of this meeting, the notes to the consolidated financial statements and the notes to the non-consolidated financial statements are published on the website of the Company (http://www.sinfo-t.jp/ir/stockholder.htm) on the Internet under the provisions in law and Article 17 of the Articles of Incorporation. Therefore, they are not given in the attached "95th Term Business Report." Accordingly, the consolidated financial statements and non-consolidated financial statements given in the attached "95th Term Business Report" are part of the consolidated financial statements and non-consolidated financial statements audited when the audit report was prepared by Accounting Auditors and the Corporate Auditors.
  • We will post any changes made to Reference Documents the General Meeting of Shareholders,

－ 1 －

business report, consolidated financial statements and non-consolidated financial statements on the website of the Company (http://www.sinfo-t.jp/ir/stockholder.htm).

  • Please understand that Directors and employees of the Company will wear light clothes ("Cool Biz") at the meeting. We ask that shareholders also attend in light clothes.

－ 2 －

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and Reference Information

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of surplus

Under its basic policy to provide dividends in a continuous and stable manner, the Company proposes the following year-end dividends for the fiscal year under review, taking into account the Company's business performance and financial condition, among other factors.

Matters related to year-end dividends

  1. Allocation of dividend property to shareholders and total amount thereof 40 yen per common share of the Company
    Total amount of dividends: 1,189,359,640 yen

(Note) On October 1, 2018, the Company conducted a five -for-one reverse stock split of its common stock. When converting the year-end dividend amount in the previous fiscal year to reflect said stock consolidation, this is the equivalent of 35 yen per share.

As such, this represents substantially 5 yen increase (YoY) in the year-end dividend for the fiscal year under review.

  1. Effective date of distribution of dividends of surplus June 28, 2019

－ 3 －

Proposal No. 2: Election of eight (8) Directors

The term of eight (8) Directors expires at the close of this General Meeting of Shareholders. As a result, the Company proposes that eight (8) Directors be elected.

The candidates for Directors are as follows:

No.

Name

Career summary, positions and responsibilities, and

Number of the

Company's shares

(Date of birth)

significant concurrent positions outside the Company

owned

April 1970

Joined the Company

[Reelection]

June 2003

Director of the Company

Shozo Buto

June 2005

Managing Director of the Company

June 2007

Senior Managing Director of the Company

(July 19, 1947)

June 2009

President of the Company

37,300

June 2015

Chairman of the Company (present position)

Attendance at Board of

1

June 2018

In charge of Research & Development Center and

Directors' Meetings:

the Medical Engineering Center (present position)

14/14 (100%)

[Reasons for nomination

of candidate for Director]

Mr. Buto has led the Company's management as President since June 2009, and in June 2015 he was appointed

Chairman. In his role as Director, he has contributed to the reinforcement of the supervisory function and securing

of the effectiveness of the Board of Directors. The Company proposes his continued election as Director after

determining he is qualified to make contributions to the supervision of business execution and perpetual

enhancements in corporate value by utilizing his wealth of experience and knowledge.

[Reelection]

April 1977

Joined the Company

June 2008

Director of the Company

Fuminori Saito

June 2011

Managing Director of the Company

June 2012

Director & Senior Officer of the Company

(February 11, 1954)

25,000

June 2016

Director & Executive Officer of the Company

Attendance at Board of

June 2018

President of the Company (present position)

Directors' Meetings:

2

14/14 (100%)

[Reasons for nomination of candidate for Director]

After serving as a Director at the Company, in June 2018 Mr. Saito assumed the position of President of the Company, through which he leads management to achieve sustainable growth in our corporate value. The Company proposes his continued election as Director after determining he is qualified to make contributions to the supervision of business execution and perpetual enhancements in corporate value by utilizing his wealth of experience and knowledge.

－ 4 －

No.

Name

Career summary, positions and responsibilities, and

Number of the

Company's shares

(Date of birth)

significant concurrent positions outside the Company

owned

April 1978

Joined Kobe Steel, Ltd.

April 2011

Joined the Company

June 2012

Officer of the Company

[Reelection]

June 2014

Senior Officer of the Company

Shin Kawahisa

June 2015

Director of the Company (present position)

June 2018

Executive Officer and General Manager of the

(October 25, 1955)

Global Business Development Center and in

14,400

Attendance at Board of

charge of the Sales Operations Administration

Directors' Meetings:

Department, sales companies, branches, and sales

3

offices, and general supervisor of the

14/14 (100%)

Procurement Center, Business Process Innovation

Department, Human Resources Department,

Management Planning Department, Legal

Department, Company-wide Compliance and

WAY Promotion Project (present position)

[Reasons for nomination

of candidate for Director]

Mr. Kawahisa contributed to operations of the Company, including as a business division supervisor, and

currently contributes as Director in charge of realizing its global business strategy and playing a key role in

management. The Company proposes his continued election as Director after determining he is qualified to make

contributions to the supervision of business execution and perpetual enhancements in corporate value by utilizing

his wealth of experience and knowledge.

[Reelection]

April 1978

Joined the Company

June 2012

Officer of the Company

Shinichi Hirano

June 2016

Senior Officer of the Company (present position)

June 2017

Director of the Company (present position)

(May 2, 1955)

11,700

June 2018

General Manager of the Electrical Products &

Attendance at Board of

Systems Division and, in charge of the division's

Directors' Meetings:

4

clean transportation equipment business (present

14/14 (100%)

position)

[Reasons for nomination

of candidate for Director]

Mr. Hirano is currently contributing to the Company as Director in charge of realizing the Company's business

strategy, following his involvement in management as an Officer. The Company proposes his continued election

as Director after determining he is qualified to make contributions to the supervision of business execution and

perpetual enhancements in corporate value by utilizing his wealth of experience and knowledge.

[Reelection]

April 1982

Joined the Company

Toshio Miki

June 2012

Senior Officer of the Company

June 2016

President of SINFONIA SHOJI Co., Ltd.

(January 31, 1959)

10,100

June 2016

Resigned from Officer of the Company

Attendance at Board of

June 2018

Senior Officer of the Company, General Manager

Directors' Meetings:

5

of the Electronics & Precision Products Division

10/10 (100%)

(present position)

[Reasons for nomination

of candidate for Director]

Mr. Miki is currently achieving results as the President of a subsidiary following his involvement in management as

an Officer of the Company and contributes as Director in charge of realizing business strategy. The Company

proposes his election as Director after determining he is qualified to make contributions to the supervision of

business execution and perpetual enhancements in corporate value by utilizing his wealth of experience and

knowledge.

－ 5 －

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sinfonia Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 06:28:01 UTC
