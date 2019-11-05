Sing Tao News : ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE, RULE 13.09 OF THE LISTING RULES AND INSIDE INFORMATION PROVISIONS UNDER PART XIVA OF THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES ORDINANCE

As at the date of this announcement, the relevant securities of the Company in issue comprise: (i) 870,206,337 Shares; (ii) 1,133,360 outstanding options granted under the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 28 May 2002, entitling the holders of the options to subscribe for 1,133,360 Shares at a price of HK$1.16 per Share; (iii) 31,130,000 outstanding options granted under the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 23 May 2012, entitling the holders of the options to subscribe for 31,130,000 Shares at a price of HK$1.16 per Share; and (iv) 42,150,000 outstanding options granted under the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 23 May 2012, entitling the holders of the options to subscribe for 42,150,000 Shares at a price of HK$1.01 per Share. Save for the aforesaid, the Company has no other relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) as at the date of this announcement.

MONTHLY UPDATE

In accordance with Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code, monthly announcement(s) will be made by the Company until announcement of firm intention to make an offer under Rule 3.5 of the Takeovers Code or of a decision not to proceed with an offer is made. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate or required in accordance with the Listing Rules and/or the Takeovers Code (as the case may be).

DEALING DISCLOSURE

For the purposes of the Takeovers Code, the offer period commenced on 1 November 2019, being the date on which the Company first announced discussions with a possible independent investor which may lead to the Possible Transaction.

The respective associates (as defined in the Takeovers Code including but not limited to any person holding 5% or more of a class of relevant securities) of the Company and the Potential Purchaser are hereby reminded to disclose their dealings in any relevant securities of the Company under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code.

