Sing Tao News : ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.8 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

SING TAO NEWS CORPORATION LIMITED

星島新聞集團有限公司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1105)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO

RULE 3.8 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

This announcement is made by Sing Tao News Corporation Limited ("Company") pursuant to Rule

3.8 of the Code on Takeovers and Mergers ("Takeovers Code") issued by the Securities and Futures Commission.

Reference are made to (i) the announcement of the Company dated 5 November 2019 in relation to, amongst others, preliminary discussion between Mr. Ho, an executive director of the Company, the chairman of the Board and a controlling shareholder of the Company, and the Potential Purchaser regarding, amongst others, the Possible Transaction; (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 5 December 2019 in relation to the monthly update on the Possible Transaction together with the update on the number of relevant securities of the Company; and (iii) the announcements of the Company dated 16 December 2019, 20 December 2019, 2 January 2020, 8 January 2020, 7 February 2020, 18 March 2020, 9 April 2020, 14 April 2020, 9 July 2020, 17 July 2020 and 24 July 2020 respectively in relation to the update on the number of relevant securities of the Company (collectively as "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those used in the Announcements.

UPDATE ON NUMBER OF RELEVANT SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

The Board wishes to announce that on 6 August 2020, 150,000 new Shares were allotted and issued pursuant to the exercise of 150,000 options granted under the Share Option Scheme with an exercise price of HK$1.01 per Share.

As at the date of this announcement (after the exercise of the options as described above), the relevant securities of the Company in issue comprise: (i) 880,543,017 Shares; (ii) 25,410,000 outstanding options granted under the Share Option Scheme, entitling the holders of the options to subscribe for 25,410,000 Shares at a price of HK$1.16 per Share; and (iii) 37,666,680 outstanding options granted under the Share Option Scheme, entitling the holders of the options to subscribe for 37,666,680 Shares at a price of HK$1.01 per Share. Save for the aforesaid, the Company has no other relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) as at the date of this announcement.