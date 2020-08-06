Log in
SING TAO NEWS CORPORATION LIMITED    1105

SING TAO NEWS CORPORATION LIMITED

(1105)
  Report
Sing Tao News : ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.8 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

08/06/2020 | 05:29am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SING TAO NEWS CORPORATION LIMITED

星島新聞集團有限公司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1105)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO

RULE 3.8 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

This announcement is made by Sing Tao News Corporation Limited ("Company") pursuant to Rule

3.8 of the Code on Takeovers and Mergers ("Takeovers Code") issued by the Securities and Futures Commission.

Reference are made to (i) the announcement of the Company dated 5 November 2019 in relation to, amongst others, preliminary discussion between Mr. Ho, an executive director of the Company, the chairman of the Board and a controlling shareholder of the Company, and the Potential Purchaser regarding, amongst others, the Possible Transaction; (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 5 December 2019 in relation to the monthly update on the Possible Transaction together with the update on the number of relevant securities of the Company; and (iii) the announcements of the Company dated 16 December 2019, 20 December 2019, 2 January 2020, 8 January 2020, 7 February 2020, 18 March 2020, 9 April 2020, 14 April 2020, 9 July 2020, 17 July 2020 and 24 July 2020 respectively in relation to the update on the number of relevant securities of the Company (collectively as "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those used in the Announcements.

UPDATE ON NUMBER OF RELEVANT SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

The Board wishes to announce that on 6 August 2020, 150,000 new Shares were allotted and issued pursuant to the exercise of 150,000 options granted under the Share Option Scheme with an exercise price of HK$1.01 per Share.

As at the date of this announcement (after the exercise of the options as described above), the relevant securities of the Company in issue comprise: (i) 880,543,017 Shares; (ii) 25,410,000 outstanding options granted under the Share Option Scheme, entitling the holders of the options to subscribe for 25,410,000 Shares at a price of HK$1.16 per Share; and (iii) 37,666,680 outstanding options granted under the Share Option Scheme, entitling the holders of the options to subscribe for 37,666,680 Shares at a price of HK$1.01 per Share. Save for the aforesaid, the Company has no other relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code) as at the date of this announcement.

DEALING DISCLOSURE

Pursuant to Rule 3.8 of the Takeovers Code, the associates (which include, among others, any person who owns or controls 5% or more of any class of relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code)) of the Company and the Potential Purchaser are hereby reminded to disclose their dealings in any securities of the Company pursuant to the requirements of the Takeovers Code.

Shareholders and optionholders of the Company, and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company, and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional adviser(s).

By Order of the Board

Sing Tao News Corporation Limited

SIU Sai Wo

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 6 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: (1) executive directors: Mr. HO Tsu Kwok, Charles (Chairman), Mr. SIU Sai Wo (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. HO Kent Ching Tak, Mr. JIA Hongping, Mr. LAU Chung Man, Louis and Mr. LO Wing Hung; and (2) independent non- executive directors: Ms. Judy CHAN, Ms. HO Chiu King, Pansy Catilina, Mr. KING Richard Yun Zing and Mr. LEE Cho Jat.

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Sing Tao News Corporation Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 09:28:19 UTC
