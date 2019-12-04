Sing Tao News : ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULES 3.7 AND 3.8 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE IN RELATION TO THE POSSIBLE TRANSACTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SING TAO NEWS CORPORATION LIMITED

星島新聞集團有限公司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1105)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULES 3.7 AND 3.8 OF THE

TAKEOVERS CODE IN RELATION TO THE POSSIBLE TRANSACTION

This announcement is made by Sing Tao News Corporation Limited ("Company") pursuant to Rules 3.7 and 3.8 of the Code on Takeovers and Mergers ("Takeovers Code") issued by the Securities and Futures Commission.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 5 November 2019 ("Announcement") in relation to, amongst others, preliminary discussion between Mr. Ho, an executive director of the Company, the chairman of the Board and a controlling shareholder of the Company, and the Potential Purchaser regarding, amongst others, the Possible Transaction. Unless otherwise defined, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those used in the Announcement.

MONTHLY UPDATE ON THE POSSIBLE TRANSACTION

The Company wishes to update its Shareholders and potential investors that, (i) the discussions between Mr. Ho and the Potential Purchaser in relation to the Possible Transaction are still ongoing, and (ii) Mr. Ho has not entered into any formal or legally binding agreement in respect of the Possible Transaction as at the date of this announcement.

Further announcements will be made by the Company as and when appropriate and in compliance with the relevant requirements of the Takeovers Code. In particular, in accordance with Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code, the Company will make a monthly announcement regarding the progress of the discussions until an announcement of a firm intention to make an offer under Rule 3.5 of the Takeovers Code or of a decision not to proceed with an offer is made.

WARNINGS

There is no assurance that the Possible Transaction will materialise or eventually be consummated and the relevant discussions may or may not lead to a general offer under Rule

26.1 of the Takeovers Code. The Possible Transaction may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company, and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional adviser(s).

1