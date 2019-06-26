Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Singamas Container Holdings Limited    0716   HK0716002271

SINGAMAS CONTAINER HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0716)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Singamas Container : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 06:12am EDT

勝 獅 貨 櫃 企 業 有 限 公 司

SINGAMAS CONTAINER HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

Stock code: 716

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of Singamas Container Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Teo Siong Seng

(Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Chan Kwok Leung

(Chief Operating Officer)

Mr. Teo Tiou Seng

Ms. Chung Pui King, Rebecca (Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary)

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Tan Chor Kee

Mr. Kwa Wee Keng

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Cheng Fu Kwok, David

Mr. Lau Ho Kit, Ivan

Mr. Yang, Victor

There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committees

Audit

Management

Nomination

Remuneration

Directors

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Teo Siong Seng

C

C

Mr. Chan Kwok Leung

M

Mr. Teo Tiou Seng

M

Ms. Chung Pui King, Rebecca

M

Mr. Tan Chor Kee

M

Mr. Kwa Wee Keng

Mr. Cheng Fu Kwok, David

M

M

M

Mr. Lau Ho Kit, Ivan

C

M

Mr. Yang, Victor

M

C

Notes:

  • Chairman of the relevant Board committees
    M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 26 June 2019

Disclaimer

Singamas Container Holdings Limited published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 10:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAMAS CONTAINER HOLDING
06:12aSINGAMAS CONTAINER : List of directors and their roles and functions
PU
06:12aSINGAMAS CONTAINER : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 26 june ..
PU
05/30SINGAMAS CONTAINER : Notification letter and request form to non-registered shar..
PU
05/30SINGAMAS CONTAINER : Notification letter and change request form to registered s..
PU
05/30SINGAMAS CONTAINER : Very substantial disposal in relation to the disposal of 10..
PU
05/30SINGAMAS CONTAINER : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
05/30SINGAMAS CONTAINER : Proxy form for use at the extraordinary general meeting to ..
PU
05/08SINGAMAS CONTAINER : sells four container manufacturing units to Cosco
AQ
05/06SINGAMAS CONTAINER : Very substantial disposal in relation to the disposal of 10..
PU
04/29SINGAMAS CONTAINER : Proxy form for use at the annual general meeting to be held..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 720 M
EBIT 2019 50,8 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 104 M
Yield 2019 2,72%
P/E ratio 2019 12,27
P/E ratio 2020 8,18
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
Capitalization 356 M
Chart SINGAMAS CONTAINER HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singamas Container Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAMAS CONTAINER HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,15 $
Spread / Average Target 4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Siong Seng Teo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kwok Leung Chan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Pui King Chung CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Tiou Seng Teo Executive Director
Kim Kin Kuan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAMAS CONTAINER HOLDINGS LIMITED10.58%327
BALL CORPORATION48.02%20 771
BRAMBLES LIMITED25.91%13 366
AMCOR20.45%12 953
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION24.36%8 930
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.27.35%8 246
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About