Singamas Container : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

勝 獅 貨 櫃 企 業 有 限 公 司
SINGAMAS CONTAINER HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
Stock code: 716
List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of Singamas Container Holdings Limited are set out below:
|
Executive Directors
|
|
Mr. Teo Siong Seng
|
(Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
|
Mr. Chan Kwok Leung
|
(Chief Operating Officer)
Mr. Teo Tiou Seng
Ms. Chung Pui King, Rebecca (Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary)
Non-executive Directors
Mr. Tan Chor Kee
Mr. Kwa Wee Keng
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Cheng Fu Kwok, David
Mr. Lau Ho Kit, Ivan
Mr. Yang, Victor
There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board Committees
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audit
|
Management
|
Nomination
|
Remuneration
|
Directors
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Teo Siong Seng
|
|
C
|
C
|
|
Mr. Chan Kwok Leung
|
|
M
|
|
|
Mr. Teo Tiou Seng
|
|
M
|
|
|
Ms. Chung Pui King, Rebecca
|
|
M
|
|
|
Mr. Tan Chor Kee
|
|
|
|
M
|
Mr. Kwa Wee Keng
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Cheng Fu Kwok, David
|
M
|
|
M
|
M
|
Mr. Lau Ho Kit, Ivan
|
C
|
|
M
|
|
Mr. Yang, Victor
|
M
|
|
|
C
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board committees
M Member of the relevant Board committees
Hong Kong, 26 June 2019
Disclaimer
Singamas Container Holdings Limited published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 10:11:04 UTC