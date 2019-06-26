Singamas Container : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

勝 獅 貨 櫃 企 業 有 限 公 司

SINGAMAS CONTAINER HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

Stock code: 716

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of Singamas Container Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors Mr. Teo Siong Seng (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Chan Kwok Leung (Chief Operating Officer)

Mr. Teo Tiou Seng

Ms. Chung Pui King, Rebecca (Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary)

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Tan Chor Kee

Mr. Kwa Wee Keng

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Cheng Fu Kwok, David

Mr. Lau Ho Kit, Ivan

Mr. Yang, Victor

There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committees Audit Management Nomination Remuneration Directors Committee Committee Committee Committee Mr. Teo Siong Seng C C Mr. Chan Kwok Leung M Mr. Teo Tiou Seng M Ms. Chung Pui King, Rebecca M Mr. Tan Chor Kee M Mr. Kwa Wee Keng Mr. Cheng Fu Kwok, David M M M Mr. Lau Ho Kit, Ivan C M Mr. Yang, Victor M C

Notes:

Chairman of the relevant Board committees

M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 26 June 2019