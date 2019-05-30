Singamas Container : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS - NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF CIRCULAR CONTAINING NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

勝獅貨櫃企業有限公司

SINGAMAS CONTAINER HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 716)

31 May 2019

Dear Non-registered holders (Note),

Singamas Container Holdings Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of Circular containing Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held at Falcon Room, Basement, Gloucester Luk Kwok Hong Kong, 72 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 26 June 2019 at 10:00 a.m. The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.singamas.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of the Company's website, then selecting the relevant documen t or browsing through the Stock Exchange's website.

If you wish to receive printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the request form on the reverse side of this letter, sign and return it to the Company's share registrar (the "Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by using the mailing label at the bottom of the request form and need not to affix a stamp when returning if posted in Hong Kong. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The request form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.singamas.comor the Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the Share Registrar's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays) or send an email to singamas.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

For and on behalf of the Board

Singamas Container Holdings Limited

Teo Siong Seng

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Note: This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders of the Company ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive corporate communications of the Company). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the request form on the reverse side.

各 位 非 登 記 持 有 人 (附註)：

勝 獅 貨 櫃 企 業 有 限 公 司 （ 「 本 公 司 」 ）

載 有 股 東 特 別 大 會 通 告 的 通 函 （ 「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」 ） 之 發 布 通 知

本公司將於二零一九年六月二十六日（星期三）上午十時正假座香港灣仔告士打道 72 號六國酒店大堂低層富萊廳舉行股東特 別大會。本公司的本次公司通訊文件的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站（www.singamas.com）及香港聯合交易所有限公司 （ 「 聯交所」 ） 網站（www.hkexnews.hk）。 閣 下 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 主 頁 按 「 投 資 者 關 係 」 ， 再 選 擇 有 關 文 件 閱 覽 本 次 公

司 通 訊 文 件 或 在 聯交所網站瀏覽有關文件。

如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 印 刷 本 ， 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 ， 然 後 簽 署 並 使 用 申 請 表 格 底 部 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 本 公 司 股 份 登 記 處 （ 「 股 份 登 記 處 」 ） - 「 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 」 ， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號

合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 ， 倘 若 閣 下 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 。 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 （www.singamas.com）或聯交所網站（www.hkexnews.hk）內下載。

如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請於星期一至星期五（公眾假期除外）上午9時正至下午6時正辦公時間內致電股份登記處電 話熱線( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 或 電 郵 至 s i n g a m a s . e c o m @ c o m p u t e r s h a r e . c o m . h k。

代表董事會

勝獅貨櫃企業有限公司

主席兼首席行政總監

張松聲

二 零 一 九 年 五 月 三 十 一 日

附註：此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，及透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希 望收到本公司的公司通訊文件）發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及背面之申請表格。

31052019 SGMH 1 7