Singamas Container : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS - NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF CIRCULAR CONTAINING NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

勝獅貨櫃企業有限公司
SINGAMAS CONTAINER HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 716)
31 May 2019
Dear Non-registered holders (Note),
Singamas Container Holdings Limited (the "Company")
-
Notice of Publication of Circular containing Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Current Corporate Communication")
The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held at Falcon Room, Basement, Gloucester Luk Kwok Hong Kong, 72 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 26 June 2019 at 10:00 a.m. The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.singamas.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of the Company's website, then selecting the relevant documen t or browsing through the Stock Exchange's website.
If you wish to receive printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the request form on the reverse side of this letter, sign and return it to the Company's share registrar (the "Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by using the mailing label at the bottom of the request form and need not to affix a stamp when returning if posted in Hong Kong. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The request form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.singamas.comor the Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk.
If you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the Share Registrar's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays) or send an email to singamas.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
For and on behalf of the Board
Singamas Container Holdings Limited
Teo Siong Seng
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Note: This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders of the Company ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive corporate communications of the Company). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the request form on the reverse side.
各 位 非 登 記 持 有 人 (附註)：
勝 獅 貨 櫃 企 業 有 限 公 司 （ 「 本 公 司 」 ）
-
載 有 股 東 特 別 大 會 通 告 的 通 函 （ 「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」 ） 之 發 布 通 知
本公司將於二零一九年六月二十六日（星期三）上午十時正假座香港灣仔告士打道 72 號六國酒店大堂低層富萊廳舉行股東特 別大會。本公司的本次公司通訊文件的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站（www.singamas.com）及香港聯合交易所有限公司 （ 「 聯交所」 ） 網站（www.hkexnews.hk）。 閣 下 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 主 頁 按 「 投 資 者 關 係 」 ， 再 選 擇 有 關 文 件 閱 覽 本 次 公
司 通 訊 文 件 或 在 聯交所網站瀏覽有關文件。
如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 印 刷 本 ， 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 ， 然 後 簽 署 並 使 用 申 請 表 格 底 部 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 本 公 司 股 份 登 記 處 （ 「 股 份 登 記 處 」 ） - 「 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 」 ， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號
合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 ， 倘 若 閣 下 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 。 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 （www.singamas.com）或聯交所網站（www.hkexnews.hk）內下載。
如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請於星期一至星期五（公眾假期除外）上午9時正至下午6時正辦公時間內致電股份登記處電 話熱線( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 或 電 郵 至 s i n g a m a s . e c o m @ c o m p u t e r s h a r e . c o m . h k。
代表董事會
勝獅貨櫃企業有限公司
主席兼首席行政總監
張松聲
二 零 一 九 年 五 月 三 十 一 日
附註：此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，及透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希 望收到本公司的公司通訊文件）發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及背面之申請表格。
31052019 SGMH 1 7
CCS5891 SGMH_NRH
Non-registered holder Name and Address:
Request Form 申請表格
|
To:
|
Singamas Container Holdings Limited (the "Company")
|
|
(Stock Code: 716)
|
|
c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
|
|
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,
|
|
Wanchai, Hong Kong
致: 勝獅貨櫃企業有限公司（「本公司」） （股份代號：716）
經香港中央證券登記有限公司
香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號 合和中心 17M 樓
I/We would like to receive corporate communications* of the Company ("Corporate Communications") in the manner as indicated below:
本人／吾等欲以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊文件*（「公司通訊文件」）：
(Please mark (X) in ONLY ONE of the following boxes) （請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號） to receive the printed English version of Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
僅收取公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或
to receive the printed Chinese version of Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
僅收取公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或
to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of Corporate Communications. 同時收取公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本。
|
Name(s) of Non-registered holder(s)#
|
|
Date
|
非登記持有人姓名#
|
|
日期
|
(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)
|
|
|
Non-registered holder(s) address
|
|
|
非登記持有人的地址
|
|
|
Contact telephone number
|
|
Signature(s)
|
聯絡電話號碼
|
|
簽署
-
You are required to fill in the details if you download this request form from the websites of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
-
假如 閣下從本公司或香港聯合交易所有限公司網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。
Notes 備註:
-
P lease co mplet e all your det ails clear ly.
請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料 。
-
This let t er is addressed to Non- regist ered ho lder s of t he Co mpany ( "Non- reg ist ered ho lder" means such per son or co mpany whose shares are held in T he Cent ral
Clear ing and Set t lement S yst em ( CCASS) and who has not ified t he Co mpany fro m t ime t o t ime t hrough Hong Kong Secur it ies Clear i ng Co mpany Limit ed t o receive Corporat e Communicat io ns) .
此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人 （「非 登記持有人 」指股份存 放於中央結 算及 交收系統的人士或公司，及透過香港中央結算有限公司不 時向本公司發出通知，希望收到
公司通訊文件）發出。
3. Any for m wit h more t han one box mar ked (X), wit h no box marked (X), wit h no signat ure or ot herwise incorrect ly co mp let ed will be vo id. 如任何在本表格作出超過一項「X」選擇、或未有作出「X」 選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正 確，則本 表格 將會作廢 。
4. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify otherwise by reasonable prior notice in writing to the Company c/o the
Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen' s Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or unless you have at any time ceased to have holdings in the Company.
上述指示適用於日後發送予 閣下的所有公司通訊文件，直至 閣下發出合理時間的書面通知予本公司透過本公司股份登記處「香港中央證券登記有限公司」（地址為香港灣仔 皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓）另作選擇或任何時候停止持有本公司的股份。
5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this request form.
為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。
*Corporate Communications mean any document(s) including, but not limited to, (a) directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of auditors' report and, where applicable, summary financial report; (b) interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) notice of meeting; (d) listin g document; (e) circular; and (f) proxy form .
公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告及年度賬目(連同核數師報告之副本), 以及財務摘要報告(如適用)；(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告(如適用)；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函； 及(f)代表委任表格。
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
