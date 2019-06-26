Singamas Container : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

勝 獅 貨 櫃 企 業 有 限 公 司

SINGAMAS CONTAINER HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

Stock code: 716

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 JUNE 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM held on 26 June 2019 were duly passed by the Shareholders attending and voting by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular of the Company dated 30 April 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to, among other things, re-election of retiring Director, general mandates to repurchase Shares and to issue Shares and declaration of final dividend. Unless the context requires otherwise, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as in the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

The Board is pleased to announce that the following resolutions were approved by the Shareholders attending and voting by way of poll at the AGM held on Wednesday, 26 June 2019 and that the results in respect of the resolutions are as follows: