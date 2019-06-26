Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Singamas Container Holdings Limited    0716   HK0716002271

SINGAMAS CONTAINER HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0716)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Singamas Container : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 JUNE 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 06:12am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

勝 獅 貨 櫃 企 業 有 限 公 司

SINGAMAS CONTAINER HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

Stock code: 716

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 JUNE 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM held on 26 June 2019 were duly passed by the Shareholders attending and voting by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular of the Company dated 30 April 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to, among other things, re-election of retiring Director, general mandates to repurchase Shares and to issue Shares and declaration of final dividend. Unless the context requires otherwise, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as in the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

The Board is pleased to announce that the following resolutions were approved by the Shareholders attending and voting by way of poll at the AGM held on Wednesday, 26 June 2019 and that the results in respect of the resolutions are as follows:

Number of Votes (%)

Total Number of

Resolutions

For

Against

Votes Cast

1.

To receive and consider the

1,511,471,725

3,292,000

1,514,763,725

audited financial statements

(99.78%)

(0.22%)

and the reports of the

Directors and auditor of the

Company for the year ended

31 December 2018.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

2.

To declare a final dividend

1,515,901,725

Nil

1,515,901,725

for the year ended 31

(100%)

December 2018.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

1

3. To re-elect the following retiring directors as Directors of the Company:

(a) To re-elect Ms. Chung

1,499,817,761

16,083,964

1,515,901,725

Pui King, Rebecca as

(98.94%)

(1.06%)

executive Director.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

(b) To re-elect Mr. Tan

1,500,223,761

15,677,964

1,515,901,725

Chor Kee as non-

(98.97%)

(1.03%)

executive Director.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

(c) To

re-elect

Mr. Cheng

1,510,809,583

5,092,142

1,515,901,725

Fu

Kwok,

David as

(99.66%)

(0.34%)

independent

non-

executive Director.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

4. To

authorise

the Board to

1,512,545,058

3,356,667

1,515,901,725

fix

the

Directors'

(99.78%)

(0.22%)

remuneration.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

5.

To

re-appoint

Deloitte

1,511,545,058

4,356,667

1,515,901,725

Touche Tohmatsu

as

the

(99.71%)

(0.29%)

auditor of the Company for

the ensuing year and to

authorise the Board to fix

their remuneration.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

6.

To pass ordinary resolution

1,214,592,489

301,309,236

1,515,901,725

no. 6 set out in the notice of

(80.12%)

(19.88%)

the AGM (general mandate

to the Directors to allot

Shares).

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

7.

To pass ordinary resolution

1,512,551,725

3,292,000

1,515,843,725

no. 7 set out in the notice of

(99.78%)

(0.22%)

the AGM (general mandate

to

the

Directors

to

repurchase

the Company's

own Shares).

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution

was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

2

8. To pass ordinary resolution

1,306,705,302

209,196,423

1,515,901,725

no. 8 set out in the notice of

(86.20%)

(13.80%)

the AGM (to add the

aggregate amount of Shares

mentioned

in

ordinary

resolution no.

7 to

the

aggregate amount that may

be allotted

pursuant

to

ordinary resolution no. 6).

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

Shareholders may refer to the notice of the AGM dated 30 April 2019 for details of the aforesaid resolutions.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued and fully paid up Shares of the Company is 2,416,919,918 Shares, which is the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote at the AGM on all resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend but abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules, and there were no Shares requiring the holders to abstain from voting at the AGM under the Listing Rules. No parties have stated their intention in the circular of the Company containing the notice of the AGM dated 30 April 2019 to vote against or abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, there was no restriction on any Shareholders casting votes on any of the resolutions at the AGM. Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, share registrar of the Company, has acted as the scrutineer for the poll at the AGM.

By order of the Board

Singamas Container Holdings Limited

Teo Siong Seng

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 26 June 2019

The Directors as at the date of this announcement (after the conclusion of AGM) are Mr. Teo Siong Seng, Mr. Chan Kwok Leung, Mr. Teo Tiou Seng and Ms. Chung Pui King, Rebecca as executive Directors, Mr. Kwa Wee Keng and Mr. Tan Chor Kee as non- executive Directors and Mr. Cheng Fu Kwok, David, Mr. Lau Ho Kit, Ivan and Mr. Yang, Victor as independent non-executive Directors.

3

Disclaimer

Singamas Container Holdings Limited published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 10:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGAMAS CONTAINER HOLDING
06:12aSINGAMAS CONTAINER : List of directors and their roles and functions
PU
06:12aSINGAMAS CONTAINER : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 26 june ..
PU
05/30SINGAMAS CONTAINER : Notification letter and request form to non-registered shar..
PU
05/30SINGAMAS CONTAINER : Notification letter and change request form to registered s..
PU
05/30SINGAMAS CONTAINER : Very substantial disposal in relation to the disposal of 10..
PU
05/30SINGAMAS CONTAINER : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
05/30SINGAMAS CONTAINER : Proxy form for use at the extraordinary general meeting to ..
PU
05/08SINGAMAS CONTAINER : sells four container manufacturing units to Cosco
AQ
05/06SINGAMAS CONTAINER : Very substantial disposal in relation to the disposal of 10..
PU
04/29SINGAMAS CONTAINER : Proxy form for use at the annual general meeting to be held..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 720 M
EBIT 2019 50,8 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 104 M
Yield 2019 2,72%
P/E ratio 2019 12,27
P/E ratio 2020 8,18
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
Capitalization 356 M
Chart SINGAMAS CONTAINER HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singamas Container Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAMAS CONTAINER HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,15 $
Spread / Average Target 4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Siong Seng Teo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kwok Leung Chan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Pui King Chung CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Tiou Seng Teo Executive Director
Kim Kin Kuan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAMAS CONTAINER HOLDINGS LIMITED10.58%327
BALL CORPORATION48.02%20 771
BRAMBLES LIMITED25.91%13 366
AMCOR20.45%12 953
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION24.36%8 930
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.27.35%8 246
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About