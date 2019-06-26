Singamas Container : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 JUNE 2019
0
06/26/2019 | 06:12am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
勝 獅 貨 櫃 企 業 有 限 公 司
SINGAMAS CONTAINER HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
Stock code: 716
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 JUNE 2019
The Board is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM held on 26 June 2019 were duly passed by the Shareholders attending and voting by way of poll.
Reference is made to the circular of the Company dated 30 April 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to, among other things, re-election of retiring Director, general mandates to repurchase Shares and to issue Shares and declaration of final dividend. Unless the context requires otherwise, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as in the Circular.
POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM
The Board is pleased to announce that the following resolutions were approved by the Shareholders attending and voting by way of poll at the AGM held on Wednesday, 26 June 2019 and that the results in respect of the resolutions are as follows:
Number of Votes (%)
Total Number of
Resolutions
For
Against
Votes Cast
1.
To receive and consider the
1,511,471,725
3,292,000
1,514,763,725
audited financial statements
(99.78%)
(0.22%)
and the reports of the
Directors and auditor of the
Company for the year ended
31 December 2018.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution
was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
2.
To declare a final dividend
1,515,901,725
Nil
1,515,901,725
for the year ended 31
(100%)
December 2018.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution
was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
1
3. To re-elect the following retiring directors as Directors of the Company:
(a) To re-elect Ms. Chung
1,499,817,761
16,083,964
1,515,901,725
Pui King, Rebecca as
(98.94%)
(1.06%)
executive Director.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
(b) To re-elect Mr. Tan
1,500,223,761
15,677,964
1,515,901,725
Chor Kee as non-
(98.97%)
(1.03%)
executive Director.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
(c) To
re-elect
Mr. Cheng
1,510,809,583
5,092,142
1,515,901,725
Fu
Kwok,
David as
(99.66%)
(0.34%)
independent
non-
executive Director.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
4. To
authorise
the Board to
1,512,545,058
3,356,667
1,515,901,725
fix
the
Directors'
(99.78%)
(0.22%)
remuneration.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
5.
To
re-appoint
Deloitte
1,511,545,058
4,356,667
1,515,901,725
Touche Tohmatsu
as
the
(99.71%)
(0.29%)
auditor of the Company for
the ensuing year and to
authorise the Board to fix
their remuneration.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution
was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
6.
To pass ordinary resolution
1,214,592,489
301,309,236
1,515,901,725
no. 6 set out in the notice of
(80.12%)
(19.88%)
the AGM (general mandate
to the Directors to allot
Shares).
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution
was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
7.
To pass ordinary resolution
1,512,551,725
3,292,000
1,515,843,725
no. 7 set out in the notice of
(99.78%)
(0.22%)
the AGM (general mandate
to
the
Directors
to
repurchase
the Company's
own Shares).
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution
was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
2
8. To pass ordinary resolution
1,306,705,302
209,196,423
1,515,901,725
no. 8 set out in the notice of
(86.20%)
(13.80%)
the AGM (to add the
aggregate amount of Shares
mentioned
in
ordinary
resolution no.
7 to
the
aggregate amount that may
be allotted
pursuant
to
ordinary resolution no. 6).
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
Shareholders may refer to the notice of the AGM dated 30 April 2019 for details of the aforesaid resolutions.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued and fully paid up Shares of the Company is 2,416,919,918 Shares, which is the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote at the AGM on all resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend but abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules, and there were no Shares requiring the holders to abstain from voting at the AGM under the Listing Rules. No parties have stated their intention in the circular of the Company containing the notice of the AGM dated 30 April 2019 to vote against or abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, there was no restriction on any Shareholders casting votes on any of the resolutions at the AGM. Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, share registrar of the Company, has acted as the scrutineer for the poll at the AGM.
By order of the Board
Singamas Container Holdings Limited
Teo Siong Seng
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 26 June 2019
The Directors as at the date of this announcement (after the conclusion of AGM) are Mr. Teo Siong Seng, Mr. Chan Kwok Leung, Mr. Teo Tiou Seng and Ms. Chung Pui King, Rebecca as executive Directors, Mr. Kwa Wee Keng and Mr. Tan Chor Kee as non- executive Directors and Mr. Cheng Fu Kwok, David, Mr. Lau Ho Kit, Ivan and Mr. Yang, Victor as independent non-executive Directors.
Singamas Container Holdings Limited published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 10:11:04 UTC