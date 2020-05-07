Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Singapore Airlines Limited    C6L   SG1V61937297

SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED

(C6L)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Singapore Airlines : Fuel Hedging Losses, Covid-19 to Put Singapore Airlines in the Red

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 08:53pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Singapore Airlines Ltd. expects to swing to a loss for the full fiscal year ended March after being hit by hedging losses due to the collapse in fuel prices and the Covid-19 pandemic grounding many of its planes.

The scale of capacity cuts made by Singapore's flag carrier put the group in an over-hedged position with regard to fuel consumption for the financial year that began in April, SIA said Friday.

SIA's fiscal year runs from April to March.

While the airline expects additional fuel hedging losses in the first quarter of its fiscal year, SIA said it is taking a pause to monitor developments closely before entering into any additional hedges.

In March, backed by its largest shareholder, state investment company Temasek Holdings Pte., the airline announced an over US$10 billion fundraising via debt and equity to overcome the Covid-19 crisis in the aviation industry.

Singapore airlines has grounded 96% of its fleet due to falling travel demand amid regional and global restrictions designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"Given that we currently have not seen any definitive abatement of the Covid-19 pandemic, the SIA group currently expects operating cashflows to remain negative during ongoing April to June quarter," the airline said.

Singapore Airlines' full fiscal results are due May 14.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED
09:24pSingapore Airlines to report fourth-quarter loss on fuel hedges
RE
08:53pSINGAPORE AIRLINES : Fuel Hedging Losses, Covid-19 to Put Singapore Airlines in ..
DJ
05/06SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most end lower; Vietnam marks best day in a month
RE
05/06QANTAS AIRWAYS : Australia ties up with airlines to carry produce, seafood to As..
RE
05/06SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 3 new shares @ 3 SGD for 2 existing s..
FA
05/01COVID-19 IN SINGAPORE : A Fake News Frenzy
AQ
04/30SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Government will ensure Singapore Airlines survives virus cr..
RE
04/23SINGAPORE AIRLINES : 130 people including citizens of Malaysia, Singapore leave ..
AQ
04/21Coronavirus casualty Virgin Australia could prosper under new owners
RE
04/21RICHARD BRANSON : Bankrupt Virgin Australia's Foreign Backers Became Liability i..
DJ
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 15 933 M
EBIT 2020 456 M
Net income 2020 173 M
Debt 2020 7 698 M
Yield 2020 2,22%
P/E ratio 2020 34,4x
P/E ratio 2021 -8,11x
EV / Sales2020 1,30x
EV / Sales2021 1,78x
Capitalization 13 036 M
Chart SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Airlines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 6,19  SGD
Last Close Price 4,40  SGD
Spread / Highest target 143%
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Choon Phong Goh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Lim Huat Seah Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Swee Wah Mak Executive Vice President-Operations
Stephen Barnes Senior Vice President-Finance
Wei Jun Wang Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.76%9 178
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-64.09%13 340
AIR CHINA LIMITED-2.32%12 862
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-35.73%10 914
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-1.41%8 706
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-2.29%8 250
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group