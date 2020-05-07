Singapore Airlines : Fuel Hedging Losses, Covid-19 to Put Singapore Airlines in the Red

By P.R. Venkat



Singapore Airlines Ltd. expects to swing to a loss for the full fiscal year ended March after being hit by hedging losses due to the collapse in fuel prices and the Covid-19 pandemic grounding many of its planes.

The scale of capacity cuts made by Singapore's flag carrier put the group in an over-hedged position with regard to fuel consumption for the financial year that began in April, SIA said Friday.

SIA's fiscal year runs from April to March.

While the airline expects additional fuel hedging losses in the first quarter of its fiscal year, SIA said it is taking a pause to monitor developments closely before entering into any additional hedges.

In March, backed by its largest shareholder, state investment company Temasek Holdings Pte., the airline announced an over US$10 billion fundraising via debt and equity to overcome the Covid-19 crisis in the aviation industry.

Singapore airlines has grounded 96% of its fleet due to falling travel demand amid regional and global restrictions designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"Given that we currently have not seen any definitive abatement of the Covid-19 pandemic, the SIA group currently expects operating cashflows to remain negative during ongoing April to June quarter," the airline said.

Singapore Airlines' full fiscal results are due May 14.

