MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Singapore Airlines Limited

SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED

(SIAL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Singapore Airlines : Reduces Capacity as Demand Weakens

02/17/2020 | 11:22pm EST
Latest news on SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED
02/17SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most down as Apple's warning rattles sentiment; Indonesi..
RE
02/17SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Reduces Capacity as Demand Weakens
DJ
02/14SINGAPORE AIRLINES : 3Q Net Profit Beats Expectations -- Earnings Review
DJ
02/14Singapore Airlines Third-Quarter Net Profit Rose 11%
DJ
02/14SINGAPORE AIRLINES : warns on virus as it posts 11% rise in Q3 profit
RE
02/14Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
02/13Sembcorp to Build 8.2 Megawatt-Peak Solar Power Energy System on Singapore Ai..
AQ
02/12Interest in private jets surges as coronavirus keeps airlines away from China
RE
02/11SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
02/11SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Rolls-Royce launches new data-led digital platform
AQ
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 16 741 M
EBIT 2020 950 M
Net income 2020 584 M
Debt 2020 6 173 M
Yield 2020 3,14%
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
EV / Sales2021 1,22x
Capitalization 10 263 M
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 9,79  SGD
Last Close Price 8,66  SGD
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Choon Phong Goh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Lim Huat Seah Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chin Hwee Ng EVP-Human Resources & Operations
Stephen Barnes Senior Vice President-Finance
Wei Jun Wang Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED-4.84%7 339
DELTA AIR LINES INC.0.72%37 549
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-9.69%20 130
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC6.60%18 394
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA2.40%16 540
AIR CHINA LIMITED-13.25%15 411
